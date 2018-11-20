I have never lobbied for a job, says Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he has never lobbied for a job, including the one of finance minister.

Gordhan was giving evidence for the second day at the state capture inquiry where he was dealing with his return to the finance ministry in December 2015, after former president Jacob Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene and replaced him with ANC backbencher Des van Rooyen.

Gordhan's comments come after EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, addressing crowds outside the commission on Monday, said a deal was brokered with Zuma to make Gordhan finance minister in exchange for the alleged ‘‘spy tapes’’, which cleared him of corruption charges.

There has been a fightback against Gordhan by Zuma-aligned ANC members as well as the EFF, which has been leading the charge.

The EFF was protesting outside the commission on Tuesday, once again, in Parktown, Johannesburg.