I have never lobbied for a job, says Pravin Gordhan
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu says a deal was brokered with Jacob Zuma to make Gordhan finance minister in exchange for the alleged ‘spy tapes’
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he has never lobbied for a job, including the one of finance minister.
Gordhan was giving evidence for the second day at the state capture inquiry where he was dealing with his return to the finance ministry in December 2015, after former president Jacob Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene and replaced him with ANC backbencher Des van Rooyen.
Gordhan's comments come after EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, addressing crowds outside the commission on Monday, said a deal was brokered with Zuma to make Gordhan finance minister in exchange for the alleged ‘‘spy tapes’’, which cleared him of corruption charges.
There has been a fightback against Gordhan by Zuma-aligned ANC members as well as the EFF, which has been leading the charge.
The EFF was protesting outside the commission on Tuesday, once again, in Parktown, Johannesburg.
‘‘For me politics is not a career … it was a calling and one can walk out and look for a job elsewhere as [the need] arises,’’ Gordhan told the commission's chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
‘‘I don't make deals for jobs. I don't make deals with smugglers or taxpayers or submit to intimidation or bullying.’’
Gordhan said he was also not ‘‘accountable to bullies’’.
He called on those making accusations against him to come forward and give testimony under oath to the commission, and subject themselves to cross-examination.
Gordhan said he had appeared before the SA Revenue Service inquiry and the Zondo commission giving testimony under oath and had ‘‘no fear of contradiction’’.
‘‘I am not a commodity and I think the Guptas learnt that too,’’ he said.
