SA’s coding clubs could be the key to ending youth unemployment

It’s Wednesday, 2pm sharp in densely populated Ivory Park on the outskirts of Midrand — time for about 60 11-year-olds to duel at their local coding club.

Armed with basic coding blocks, inventor kits, laptops and inexhaustible imagination, the six primary school teams compete against each other.

The coding club kids use electronic boards to make temporary circuits and prototypes to devise solutions for problems they’ve identified in their community.

“We are making an incubator machine that helps children who are born premature and those who are sick,” Sifiso Ngobeni, a pupil at Mikateka Primary School, outside Johannesburg, told AFP.

Rival competitors from nearby Sedi-laka primary are tackling the scourge of missing children. “On the news, we always hear about children going missing, so we are making a child-tracking device that can be put into children’s clothes and toys,” says one of the chattering crowd.

Coding is the instruction that a robot or computer program reads and then executes. At the coding clubs, students learn to design the code to make it happen.

Although access to schooling has increased in SA, the education system often fails to make the grade.

“The fact that we still have 80% of teachers using chalk and blackboards in this day and age is a serious cause for great concern,” education activist Hendrick Makaneta said. “It cannot be correct that the class of 2018 still looks exactly like the class of 1918.”

Studies, including the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), reveal that the South African public education system is at the bottom of the class when compared with the rest of the world, especially in maths and science. Such subjects are key skill areas, and coding clubs have been rapidly able to create a niche for themselves.

From fun games to employment?

In September, the education department said it would get behind coding clubs, which have also proved popular elsewhere in Africa, including Kenya and Botswana. In SA, the clubs are mainly hosted for free by NGOs, such as ORT SA, Code for Change (CodeJIKA), and WeThinkCode.

“The will is there and our schools are open to it, some of them already have [basic coding training] as part of their formal curriculum in technical schools,” education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said. “Pupils will be exposed to it so that as they grow up they are truly aware of what it will require of them.”

In a country where more than 50% of young people are unemployed, coding clubs also boost the chances of finding a job.

“The clubs are about teaching learners the basics of coding and programming. We do basic coding using blocks and as they go to high school, we introduce them to more complex programs,” said Chamu Mawire, coding facilitator at ORT SA.