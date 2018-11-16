Zondo calls for proof that former A-G leaked Gordhan testimony

Judge Raymond Zondo has invited those who alleged that the state-capture inquiry’s head of investigations Terrence Nombembe deliberately leaked public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s submission to furnish the commission with the evidence supporting their claim.

In a statement, secretary of the commission Khotso De Wee said Zondo had noted that a Sunday newspaper published an article alleging that Nombembe leaked Gordhan’s statement because “he was close to the minister and that he wanted Gordhan’s support to be appointed as head of the NPA”.

“This occurred some days after minister Gordhan had contacted the commission’s chair to register his concern or complaint about the fact that his statement had been leaked. The chair informed minister Gordhan that an investigation was to be undertaken to establish how the leaks had occurred and who was responsible for them,” the statement said.