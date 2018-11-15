National

Trump to nominate handbag designer Lana Marks as new US ambassador to SA

The designer was born in SA and attended Wits University

15 November 2018 - 19:42 Alexander Winning
Lana Marks. Image: LANAMARKS.COM
Lana Marks. Image: LANAMARKS.COM

US President Donald Trump intends to nominate luxury handbag designer Lana Marks as the new ambassador to SA, the White House said, almost two years after the last ambassador left under Barack Obama.

The nomination comes at a time of frayed relations between the two countries after a tweet in August in which Trump asked his secretary of state to study SA “land and farm seizures”.

SA accused Trump of stoking racial divisions with the comments, which it called “misinformed”.

African politicians also labelled Trump a racist in January after he was reported to have described some immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from “shithole” countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters  earlier in November that he had met Trump since the tweets on “farm seizures” but that the US president mainly talked to him about golf.

Ramaphosa has said repeatedly that plans to accelerate the pace of land reform to tackle racial disparities in ownership will follow a parliamentary process and that “land grabs” will not be tolerated.

“President Donald J Trump announced his intent to nominate …  Lana J Marks of Florida to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to SA,” the White House said in a statement.

The US has not had an ambassador in SA since Patrick Gaspard vacated his post in December 2016. The Trump administration has dedicated relatively little attention to ties with African countries, focusing its foreign policy instead on issues such as North Korea.

Marks was born in SA and attended the University of the Witwatersrand. She speaks Afrikaans and Xhosa, the White House said. She is now based in Florida.

The website for her premium handbag firm, Lana Marks, offers handbags for as much as $20,000 and says they have become favourites for celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Kate Winslet and Madonna.

Reuters

THE FT COLUMN: Do not mistake Donald Trump’s motives on immigration

Liberals cannot lose the debate over family separation — but the bigger debate will be about how open the US should be in general, writes Janan ...
Opinion
4 months ago

Lana Marks is the US’s new SA ambassador, according to CNN

SA’s leading bag lady has clearly made her mark with Donald Trump
World
8 hours ago

SIMON BARBER: Democrats and Mueller lie in wait for bumbling Trump

The US president faces more pressure from opponents after the midterm elections
Opinion
16 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The US establishment misread Trump. Let’s not make the same mistake

America has a presidency built on lies, racism and attacks on the press — and there are signs SA could be headed down the same road
News
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Groups oppose plan to stop issuing birth ...
National
2.
Jobs report urges reskilling to meet market ...
National / Labour
3.
Trump to nominate handbag designer Lana Marks as ...
National
4.
Noose tightens on Guptas after MPs adopt ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.