iSimangaliso wetlands: to mine or not to mine?

The management of the iSimangaliso Wetlands Park in KwaZulu-Natal, one of Africa’s largest estuarine systems, has appointed a team to study the processes around an application for dune mining along its buffer zone and the surrounding area of Maphelane.

Located in St Lucia, the park is SA’s third-largest protected area, spanning 280km of coastline from the Mozambican border in the north to Maphelane south of the Lake St Lucia estuary, and is made up of about 3,280km² of natural ecosystems.

In December 1999, the park was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The mining application by Eyamakhosi Resources, a company formed by businesspeople from the local KwaSokhulu area, and whose director is former Richard Bay Minerals employee Sicebi Mthethwa, was launched with the mineral resources department earlier this year.

The application has sparked protests by environmental activists; however, locals have complained that they are not benefiting from the area as is.

Environmental groups, including Coastwatch KZN, have objected to both prospecting and potential mining in the area on the grounds that it will kill the biodiversity that propelled the park to earn its world heritage site status.

Last month, thousands of KwaSokhulu residents marched to the park to demand that management stop opposing the proposal from Eyamakhosi Resources to prospect and mine part of the Sokhulu State Forests. Protesters said mining will bring about jobs and other much-needed economic benefits.

In its application, Eyamakhosi Resources, which has no previous mining experience, says it wants to prospect the Sokhulu State Forest,part of which falls in the iSimangaliso Wetlands Park, and possibly mine for ilmenite, zircon and other heavy mineral sands.

Interested parties had until September to lodge their objections.