National

Zuma left Transnet vulnerable by insisting on Gama as CEO, says Hogan

The former president insisted that Siyabonga Gama be appointed as the state-owned enterprise’s group CEO

13 November 2018 - 05:06 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Testimony: Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday that former president Jacob Zuma demanded that Siyabonga Gama be appointed Transnet group CEO. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is set to testify on Thursday. Picture: ALON SKUY
Testimony: Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday that former president Jacob Zuma demanded that Siyabonga Gama be appointed Transnet group CEO. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is set to testify on Thursday. Picture: ALON SKUY

Former president Jacob Zuma left Transnet, one the country’s most strategic state-owned enterprises, vulnerable by insisting that Siyabonga Gama be appointed as group CEO.

This is according to former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan’s testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. She served as public enterprises minister from May 2009 to October 2010, when Zuma fired her.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Zuma left Transnet vulnerable — Hogan

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

 

Fightback against Gordhan intensifies

Knives are out for the public enterprises minister in a replay of old battles as the scene is set for a date at Zondo commission
National
1 day ago

Transnet appoints acting group CEO

Tau Morwe's wealth of experience includes heading three of Transnet's divisions
National
7 days ago

Transnet suspends another top official

Group general manager of finance Edward Thomas has been suspended, he is alleged to have been involved in the roles played by controversial ...
Companies
12 days ago

Transnet to sue former CEO Gama for R166m

The state utility to launch a bid to recover money paid to Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital 
National
18 days ago

The Siyabonga Gama merry-go-round

There’ve been no reports of his arrest for trespassing. Maybe Transnet’s axed boss is working from home
News & Fox
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Zuma left Transnet vulnerable — Hogan
National
2.
Post Office again fails to clear mail backlog
National
3.
Zuma left Transnet vulnerable by insisting on ...
National
4.
Mkhwebane defends probe of Pravin Gordhan
National

Related Articles

Jacob Zuma insisted Siyabonga Gama be appointed Transnet CEO, Barbara Hogan ...
National

Fightback against Gordhan intensifies
National

PETER BRUCE: Protect us from yourself public protector
Opinion / Bruce's List

Mkhwebane defends probe of Pravin Gordhan
National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Pravin Gordhan’s submission on Guptas shows he has nothing to ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.