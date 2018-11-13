Zuma left Transnet vulnerable by insisting on Gama as CEO, says Hogan

Former president Jacob Zuma left Transnet, one the country’s most strategic state-owned enterprises, vulnerable by insisting that Siyabonga Gama be appointed as group CEO.

This is according to former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan’s testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. She served as public enterprises minister from May 2009 to October 2010, when Zuma fired her.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Zuma left Transnet vulnerable — Hogan

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.