Dubious finance committee insists on review of effects of VAT hike in 2021

Parliament’s standing committee on finance has “reluctantly” agreed to the one percentage point increase in the VAT rate, but has insisted that the Treasury undertake a review of its effects in two-and-a-half-years’ time.

The increase in the VAT rate to 15%, which was announced in the February budget, came into effect on April 1 but its legal provision is contained in the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, which is under consideration by the committee.

The committee has introduced an amendment to the associated Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill, which will require the minister of finance to undertake a review of the VAT increase in March 2021, and report to the National Assembly on the findings before the end of June 2021.

The review must evaluate the effect of the VAT increase on revenue collection and the poor.

“This approach both provides certainty for the fiscus in raising the revenue required for the medium-term expenditure framework period and allows for a review taking into account economic and financial conditions,” finance committee chair Yunus Carrim said in a statement after Tuesday’s committee meeting, at which the decision was taken.

There was a public outcry by civil society over the VAT increase on the grounds that it would hit the poor and low-income groups very hard. The DA and the EFF were also opposed to the increase.

Carrim said the committee had serious concerns about the VAT increase because of its negative effects on the poor and low-income earners, who were already stressed by fuel price increases and other pressures on the cost of living.

He noted that the medium-term budget policy statement had highlighted the difficulties with revenue raising and reported a R27.4bn shortfall in revenue in the 2018-2019 financial year, R20bn related to VAT refunds. It had also revised growth forecasts downwards from 1.3% to 0.7%.

These facts had led to the committee “grudgingly” accepting the one percentage point VAT increase. “We are acutely aware of the severe constraints on the budget and the desperate need to raise additional revenue,” Carrim said.

The committee welcomed the zero-rating of additional items — bread flour, cake flour and sanitary pads — as well as the decision to provide free sanitary pads to learners, but believed there could be more targeted expenditure to cushion the effects of the VAT increase on the poor by reprioritising expenditure within the expenditure ceiling.

The Treasury needed to consider the possibility of increasing the budgetary allocation for free water and electricity to indigent households and vouchers for uniforms for learners at no fee schools, for locally produced school uniforms.

“More than ever, parliament and the government have to ensure that more revenue is secured through considerably strengthening the SA Revenue Service's capacity to raise more revenue, by drastically reducing wasteful expenditure and more effectively tackling the illicit economy and corruption.”

