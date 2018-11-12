New BEE code for defence sector aims to speed up transformation and boost growth

Trade and industry minister Rob Davies has gazetted the broad-based BEE sector code for the defence sector in a bid to accelerate the pace of transformation in the industry.

The code requires companies to procure at least 60% of their defence materials and technologies from local producers. Another highlight is that the black ownership target has been increased to 30%, which is higher than the 25% benchmark of the generic codes.

The minister emphasised the importance of localisation to improve industry and grow the economy. “We therefore applaud the defence sector for creating a link between localisation and empowerment in this sector code.

“All entities operating in the SA defence industry in its entirety, including national or provincial departments, state-owned and private enterprises, will from the date of gazette of the sector code be measured according to its provisions,” Davies said in a statement on Monday.

“This includes those entities providing products and services to the state — whether they are procured from local or foreign-owned enterprises, defence-manufacturing enterprises, research and development enterprises and other entities, as well as any roleplayer and stakeholder that might opt in.”

The National Defence Industry Council established a team to develop a sector code. The team, which comprised officials of the department of defence, Armscor, SA Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries Association, drafted the code after a process of consultation and negotiation.

Davies said analysis of the comments received during the 60-day public commentary period showed there was general support for the sector code.

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appoint a sector charter council to monitor implementation of the code and conduct regular reviews.