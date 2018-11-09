Trevor Manuel expected to testify about Mbalula’s Gupta confession

“It was not Atul who congratulated me about getting the position of sports minister. It was Ajay. The commission has asked me about this, but I haven’t given it a statement. I’m not running away from this inquiry. I’ve answered all their questions to the best of my ability and I’m willing to testify,” Mbalula said.

The Guptas, who have close relations with former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane, have come under scrutiny at the Zondo commission, where several witnesses have testified about their attempts at political influence for their commercial benefit.

The Guptas’ lawyers, meanwhile, have reiterated that Atul “has never met Mr Fikile Mbalula” — and say that Ajay had congratulated Mbalula as a result of “positive and public media speculation” that he would be appointed as sports minister.

Manuel, who is expected to testify at the Zondo commission on November 27, detailed in an open letter published by Daily Maverick in June 2017 how Mbalula had made a tearful confession to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) at a meeting in 2011 about his interaction with Atul Gupta.

The influence of the Gupta family on government affairs were discussed at the meeting, where Mbalula recounted being summoned to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. According to Manuel, Mbalula told the NEC members that Atul Gupta told him ahead of time that he would be appointed minister of sport and recreation. At the time, Mbalula was the deputy minister of police.