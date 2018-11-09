National

Samwu considers taking legal action over pay hikes for city managers

‘It does not make sense how a municipal manager can be remunerated 180 times more than the least-paid employee in the sector’

09 November 2018 - 16:03 Iavan Pijoos
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) flag. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) flag. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says the union has consulted with its lawyers and is considering taking legal action against the salary increases of municipal managers.

"We have consulted with our lawyers and we are still awaiting the legal advice. Once we get feedback we will proceed‚" Samwu's Simon Mathe said on Friday afternoon.

The union said in a statement: "As gazetted on November 8‚ city managers are set to receive an annual salary of R3.9m while those reporting directly to municipal managers will be receiving more than R3m annually."

Mathe said these increases come at a time when municipal workers are "heavily underpaid‚ whereas those sitting in air-conditioned offices [are] swimming in pools of money…. These increases are extended at a time wherein municipalities are intensifying their strategy of delivering services through the use of the Extended Public Works Programme‚ hence their reluctance to fill vacancies‚" Mathe added.

He said it was a "shame" that the salaries of those in the public works programme were lifted just R4.31 per day.

"It does not make sense how a municipal manager can be remunerated 180 times more than the least-paid employee in the sector. These are the people who are responsible for the real business of service delivery.

"We maintain that the ridiculous and highly inflated salaries given to municipal managers could should be redirected towards service delivery and for better remunerating municipal workers‚" he said.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Samwu infighting paralyses union, leaves workers in limbo

The chaos has left labour relations reached an all-time low and service delivery at a standstill in municipalities
National
12 hours ago

Pressure on West Rand municipality to pay salaries has paid off, Samwu says

We will push hard to ensure that the West Rand district municipality pays all third parties that are in arrears, says Samwu's Siseko Siyothula 
National
7 days ago

New leaders believe Cosatu is rising again

Leadership of Losi has an extended mandate, is ready to revive federation in decline after years of infighting
National
1 month ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Numsa's new party likely to be stillborn

As the electorate collectively rolls its eyes, Numsa’s Socialist Revolutionary Worker Party fancies itself as having a shot at capturing the ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma must pay about R10m for state capture ...
National
2.
Parliament calls for tighter security for ...
National
3.
Samwu considers taking legal action over pay ...
National
4.
Tweeting Tito Mboweni is advised to cease and ...
National

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Samwu infighting paralyses union, leaves workers in limbo
National / Labour

Samwu rejects report that it has a bond with controversial VBS Mutual Bank
National

Pressure on West Rand municipality to pay salaries has paid off, Samwu says
National / Labour

Union finally agrees to 7% increase for municipal workers
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.