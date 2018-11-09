National

Local government needs more state funds, says Salga

The Treasury admits it is grappling with how best to deal with the growing number of municipalities in financial crisis

09 November 2018 - 11:56 Linda Ensor
With funds not trickling down from national government, municipalities lack the funds for basic service delivery. Picture: THE SOWETAN
With funds not trickling down from national government, municipalities lack the funds for basic service delivery. Picture: THE SOWETAN

A comprehensive review of the model for funding local government is required as the one currently in use by the Treasury allocates an inadequate share of nationally raised revenue to the third sphere of government, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) has argued.

Salga’s demand comes at a time when the government is facing a severe revenue shortfall and growing pressure for state funding for embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The Salga proposal for more funds for municipalities was made in a parliamentary submission on Friday to the select committee on appropriations on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which proposes allocating 48.1% of non-interest expenditure over the next three years to national departments, 42.9% to provinces and 9% to local governments.

Over this period, national government resources are expected to grow by 7%, provincial resources by 7.2% and local government resources by 7.2%.

In the medium-term budget, the Treasury admits that the government is grappling with how best to deal with the growing number of municipalities in financial crisis. In 2018-2019, 113 of the 278 municipalities have adopted unfunded budgets, up from 83 in the prior year. Municipalities owe more than R23bn to Eskom and the water boards, while municipal consumer debts amount to about R143bn. Organs of state owe about R7.9bn to municipalities.

“In many areas of the country, municipal finances are under pressure,” the medium-term budget noted. “This is the result of the rising cost of delivering basic services and weak financial planning and controls.”

Salga director for audit Mohammed Lorgat told MPs that while local government is a key driver of service delivery it received an inadequate distribution of nationally raised revenue. He cited a number of reasons why a reconsideration of the funding model is necessary, especially given the financial difficulties faced by a rising number of municipalities. He said the existing funding model overestimated the amount of revenue raised by municipalities and their revenue raising capacity and did not take into account the role of bulk suppliers in undermining municipal revenue collection.

“A more realistic model of municipal revenue needs to be developed and the structural impediments that prevent municipalities from collecting revenue need to be addressed,” Lorgat said.

He noted that a recent study by the Financial and Fiscal Commission and Salga found that the actual cost of service delivery was much higher than the estimates used to calculate the local government equitable share of national revenue. These costs varied considerably across different municipalities.

Also, the funding model made insufficient provision for the renewal and maintenance of existing infrastructure and did not take into account the considerable administrative costs of municipalities, which erode the amount they have available for service delivery.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

SA’s cities making ease of doing business better, but still need to improve

A World Bank Group report on doing business in SA, judged against five criteria, is a tale of cities moving forward, but not always in sync
National
1 month ago

Local government key to sustainable cities

Although cities set their own priorities, the 17 SDGs are interlinked and must all be considered in decision-making at local level
National
2 months ago

Municipalities failing to spend on vital projects

Treasury figures highlight inability of local governments to fully use their capital budgets
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Tweeting Tito Mboweni is advised to cease and ...
National
2.
‘Tweeto’ Mboweni rattles the rand
National
3.
Rahima Moosa Hospital has admitted fault in the ...
National
4.
EXCLUSIVE: These are the people on the final ...
National

Related Articles

Labour registrar warns Salga it could revoke its registration
National

Salga wants new ministers to revisit electricity delivery from municipalities
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.