South African journalist Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo‚ who were detained by law enforcement in Tanzania‚ have been given their passports back‚ the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said on Thursday.

“The high commissioner of SA in Tanzania‚ Mr Thami Mseleku‚ has informed the minister of international relations‚ Lindiwe Sisulu‚ that passports of a South African journalist and that of her Kenyan colleague have been returned‚” the department said in a statement.

On Thursday evening, Genevieve Quintal, a relative of Angela Quintal’s, tweeted that the two women had left Tanzania.