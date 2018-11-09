Journalist Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague leave Tanzania
The international relations department confirmed that Tanzanian authorities had returned Angela Quintal’s and Muthoki Mumo’s passports
South African journalist Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo‚ who were detained by law enforcement in Tanzania‚ have been given their passports back‚ the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said on Thursday.
“The high commissioner of SA in Tanzania‚ Mr Thami Mseleku‚ has informed the minister of international relations‚ Lindiwe Sisulu‚ that passports of a South African journalist and that of her Kenyan colleague have been returned‚” the department said in a statement.
On Thursday evening, Genevieve Quintal, a relative of Angela Quintal’s, tweeted that the two women had left Tanzania.
The department announced on Thursday that Quintal and Mumo had been released following their detention on Wednesday.
Mseleku‚ according to the department‚ has been instructed by Sisulu to gather all facts around their detention and report to Pretoria by end of Thursday.
“Following meetings with the Tanzanian authorities this morning‚ the high commissioner has indicated that the two journalists are now free to leave Tanzania.
“The minister thanked high commissioner Mseleku‚ the team at the Dirco 24-hour call centre‚ and diplomats from Kenya and Tanzania for resolving the matter speedily.”
Said Sisulu: “We are happy that this matter has been resolved‚ the two journalists have their passports‚ and they can travel today.”
Quintal and Mumo had been in Tanzania on a reporting mission for the Committee to Protect Journalists. Quintal is a respected journalist and former editor of the Mail & Guardian newspaper‚ among other senior positions‚ now working for the media freedom group based in the US. She is also a former national office bearer of South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).
