EXCLUSIVE: These are the people on the final shortlist for the new NPA head

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach, current acting national director of public prosecutions Silas Ramaite and South Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke have made the shortlist of candidates to head up the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Controversial KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko, who has come under fire over her decision to drop corruption charges against the alleged business partner of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward, is also on the list.

The panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to advise him on the best possible candidate to become the next national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) finalised the shortlist of 12 people at about 9pm on Thursday night.

The Presidency is expected to release the list, which is made up almost entirely of current and former prosecutors, later on Friday.

The shortlist also includes:

• Advocate Shamila Batohi, who was a deputy director of public prosecutions from KwaZulu-Natal, who later worked at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

• Advocate Rodney de Kock, the director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape.

• Advocate Matric Luphondo, the chief prosecutor in Pretoria. He is part of the team currently working on possible prosecutions linked to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

• Advocate Andrea Johnson, well-known for her work on the murder prosecution of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

• Former magistrate-turned-advocate Naomi Manaka.

• Pietermaritzburg advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, the former acting prosecutions head in KwaZulu-Natal, who was removed after he reportedly refused to bow to pressure to drop charges against senior ANC leaders in the province in 2012.

• Advocate M Makhari

• Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma

The interviews of the NDPP candidates will not be open to the public.