National

Nzimande: review of subsidies for public transport is underway

The transport minister tells parliament of several improvement projects, including a recovery plan led by Prasa for Cape Town’s Metrorail

08 November 2018 - 16:32 Linda Ensor
Blade Nzimande. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Blade Nzimande. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The government is undertaking a review of the entire regime of government subsidies of public transport, transport minister Blade Nzimande said in parliament on Wednesday.

Nzimande was replying to questions by MPs in the national assembly.

‘‘It is very clear that our public transport subsidy system is still favouring the better off,’’ he said. ‘‘We are looking comprehensively at that so that our public transport system is subsidised in a manner that the main beneficiaries are the working class and the poor.’’

Nzimande said it was not correct that the government was spending money on the Gautrain, which benefited the well-off, whereas minibus taxis, which carry 68% of commuters, did not receive anything, or not much. ‘‘That requires attention and has to be changed,’’ he said.

The minister also addressed the ongoing problem of Metrorail train services in the Cape Town metro, which are frequently dysfunctional and subject to delays. He said there was a recovery plan led by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for the central line, which is the most problematic.

The plan includes resignalling the Bonteheuwel signal room, rebuilding the station and other signal rooms, and removing all speed restrictions by June 2019. The resignalling project is  already 65% completed, and includes the construction of a new operating centre in Bellville.

The first contract for the construction of high-security concrete wall at the Nyanga section of the central line has been awarded and work is underway.

More reliable train sets will become available on a monthly basis, Nzimande said. Safety is also being enforced through strict compliance with the prescriptions of the Rail Safety Regulator.

An agency has also been appointed to beef up security in the fight against copper theft and other forms of vandalism.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

E-tolls are here to stay, Blade Nzimande insists

The transport minister says the government has not made a decision to scrap e-tolls in Gauteng, but Gauteng premier David Makhura has expressed the ...
National
6 hours ago

Outa and Sanral’s e-toll wrangle heats up

The two parties are resorting to stronger measures to resolve the matter
National
21 days ago

Cape Town rail deal is mixed blessing as issue has not been resolved, Brett Herron says

Transport official Herron says he is relieved a total shutdown of Metrorail services has been avoided, but safety concerns remain
National
24 days ago

Petrol price surge adds fuel to the fire in minibus taxi sector

Pressure for subsidies as operators battle to stay afloat with extremely tight operating margins, writes Janine Stephen
Economy
27 days ago

Sanral has ‘watershed’ year as lack of funding threatens growth

State-owned national roads agency Sanral says it has become clear that without further funding it cannot continue the growth trajectory and network ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Nzimande: review of subsidies for public ...
National
2.
Parliament extends period for public comment on ...
National / Health
3.
Parliament's public accounts committee sends SABC ...
National
4.
E-tolls are here to stay, Blade Nzimande insists
National

Related Articles

E-tolls are here to stay, Blade Nzimande insists
National

EDITORIAL: Risk your life or your job, this is what train commuters face each ...
Opinion / Editorials

Cape Town rail deal is mixed blessing as issue has not been resolved, Brett ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.