Sars withholding VAT refunds — and more — from taxpayers

Concerns have been raised that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has not only just been withholding VAT refunds, but has also not been paying out income tax credits that are due.

This was raised by PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy during recent public hearings on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), organised by parliament’s finance committee.

Questioned about whether it was withholding income tax credits, Sars said it would table a response to the allegations in parliament.

The Treasury had to lower its revenue projection for 2018-2019 in the medium-term budget by R27bn, with R20bn of this being due to the need to reduce the backlog of VAT refunds. This had the effect of increasing the budget deficit to 4%.

DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees stressed that it was necessary to get to the bottom of whether Sars had a ‘‘deliberate strategy’’ to withhold VAT refunds together with other monies, such as personal income tax credits, due to taxpayers.

Mandy told MPs that concerns had arisen that Sars has held back income tax refunds for an inordinately long time. Based on information provided by Sars in its annual reports, Mandy said the Sars income tax credit book had more than doubled in the past three years, amounting to R29.4bn in 2017-2018, R24.4bn in 2016-2017, R22.2bn in 2015-2016 and R14.8bn in 2014-2015.

‘‘If it is, indeed, correct that Sars has used such measures in the past to boost revenue collections, were these to be unwound it would have a substantial negative impact on the tax base, forecasts of future tax revenues, the fiscal deficit, and debt levels,’’ Mandy noted.

He urged the committee to actively engage with Sars and the Treasury on these concerns, given the significant fiscal implications that they could have.

“If one accepts that VAT refunds have been held back by Sars in order to boost revenue collections, it would be naïve to believe that this was the only mechanism employed by Sars to do so. We are aware, anecdotally, of other mechanisms apparently employed by Sars in this regard,’’ Mandy said.

Coercion of taxpayers

‘‘Within the tax profession, it is an open secret that Sars has taken such steps through a variety of mechanisms, including the coercion of taxpayers to pay taxes earlier than they are legally payable. What these measures have in common is that they are designed to either accelerate the collection of taxes that would ordinarily only be payable by taxpayers to Sars in the following fiscal year, or to delay the payment of refunds to the subsequent fiscal year (and, in certain instances, permanently eliminate refunds).’’

Many said they were aware of situations where large employees were requested by Sars to make early payment of employees’ taxes that were only payable in April of a year.