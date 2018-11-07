National

Parties ask court to scrap state funding of Zuma's criminal defence

So far, the state has paid between R15m and R32m in legal costs for the former president

07 November 2018 - 20:21 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The courts will have to determine whether public representatives accused of corruption and implicated in allegations of state capture will be eligible to have their  defence funded by the taxpayers, the  high court in Pretoria heard on Wednesday.

The DA and the EFF have applied for the reviewing and setting aside of an agreement authorising state funding of former president Jacob Zuma's defence in criminal cases. According to the agreement Zuma signed with the presidency, he is to pay back the money if he is convicted. 

So far, the state has paid between R15m and R32m in legal costs for the former president, and it has said it will continue to fund Zuma’s defence  until the 2008 agreement is reviewed and set aside by a court.

The former president, his son Duduzane, and the controversial Gupta family are at the heart of state-capture allegations that resulted in the establishment of a commission of inquiry by Zuma's successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The DA and the EFF asked the court for a declaratory order that it was illegal to pay legal Zuma’s fees and to order the state attorney to determine how much money was paid in the process and then recover it from Zuma, if needs be through civil court action.

Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering stemming from 783 alleged payments to him in relation to the arms deal when he was KwaZulu-Natal MEC of economic affairs and tourism.

Charges were dropped in 2009 and reinstated earlier this year.

The DA’s counsel, Sean Rosenberg, submitted on Wednesday that there was more at stake than merely the issue of Zuma’s legal fees.

He said the issue of in what circumstances government functionaries facing charges of corruption were entitled to legal assistance at the expense of the state “cries out for consideration by this court”.

EFF counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the court was dealing with “a president who has been enriched at the expense of the nation and the public”, just as in the Nkandla matter. 

Judgment was reserved.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Jacob Zuma can afford his own legal fees, the DA tells high court

Counsel for the DA tells the court that Zuma did not qualify for the state to pay his legal fees  because he was charged in his personal capacity
National
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma would not have used Stalingrad defence without state funding, EFF tells court

The DA argues that Zuma should not have received state funding as he was charged in his personal capacity
National
1 day ago

Pravin Gordhan slams Zuma’s lawyer over Gupta dealings

The minister accuses Daniel Mantsha of making 'extraordinarily belligerent attacks' on the Treasury and him personally
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Parties ask court to scrap state funding of ...
National
2.
Public protector investigates Pravin Gordhan
National
3.
SA Airlink and Safair end plans for tie-up
Companies
4.
Numsa opposes the government selling a stake in ...
National

Related Articles

Jacob Zuma can afford his own legal fees, the DA tells high court
National

Jacob Zuma would not have used Stalingrad defence without state funding, EFF ...
National

Jacob Zuma’s legal fees have cost us a bit more than we thought
National

Jacob Zuma still seeks clarity on state paying legal bills
National

Zuma’s stalingrad falls
Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.