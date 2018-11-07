National

IEC names Janet Love as replacement for Terry Tselane

Janet Love is a former anti-apartheid activist who served on the transitional executive committee that helped prepare for 1994 election

07 November 2018 - 14:52 NATASHA MARRIAN
Janet Love seen in a file photo from September 2016. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SOWETAN/ VELI NHLAPO
Janet Love seen in a file photo from September 2016. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SOWETAN/ VELI NHLAPO

President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) sitting commissioner Janet Love to replace Terry Tselane as second in charge at commission.

Tselane as well as former commissioner Ben Finca left the IEC after two decades last week. Love, a former anti-apartheid activist who served on the transitional executive committee that helped prepare for the first democratic election in 1994, was appointed to the post of commissioner shortly before the 2016 local government election.

She was an ANC MP between 1994 and 1999 and formed part of the body responsible for creating the country’s constitution. 

IEC chair Glen Mashinini announced on Wednesday that Ramaphosa had made three commissioner appointments to the IEC and one designation. 

Love was designated to replace Tselane and Mosotho Moepya, judge Dhayanithie Pillay and Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku were appointed as new commissioners.

Moving to allay fears of a lack of experience at the helm of the electoral body, Mashinini said the three new commissioners brought nearly 30 years of election experience both locally and internationally. 

“We could not have asked for a more complementary and respected group of commissioners … to hit the ground running in preparing for the 2019 national and provincial elections,” he said. 

He told journalists that the 2019 election is likely to take place in May, between May 7 and the end of the month — as Ramaphosa had announced earlier this year. 

In August, parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs adopted the three names to be recommended to the National Assembly for the vacancies on the IEC.

Moepya was seen as a controversial choice following former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s recommendation that he face disciplinary action for failing to provide her with crucial information during her 2013 investigation of a suspect lease deal for the procurement of the IEC headquarters. That resulted in the departure of then chair Pansy Tlakula.

But during his panel interview in July for the vacancy of IEC commissioner, Moepya protested his innocence and decried the way he had been treated. He told the panel that he believed he was treated unfairly during the process and denied that he had done anything wrong.

Moepya was one of eight people that the panel, headed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, recommended to parliament.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Terry Tselane to leave IEC on Friday

Tselane says he was told on Tuesday that his last day would be on Friday and not at the end of November as he had anticipated
National
5 days ago

IEC proposes keeping R200,000 deposit for national elections

A party contesting national and all provincial elections will have to pay a deposit of R605,000
National
1 month ago

Parliament recommends IEC commissioners, and now it’s up to Ramaphosa to approve them

Dhayanithie Pillay‚ Nomsa Praisy Masuku and Mosotho Simon Moepya are the three names to be sent to the president as a recommendation from ...
National
2 months ago

Panel grills applicants for three IEC vacancies

Potential electoral commissioners asked how they would solve problem of voters roll
National
4 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: IEC faces its greatest test in 2019 election

The worse-case scenario is if the Constitutional Court refuses to extend the Electoral Commission of SA’s deadline to November 2019
National
5 months ago

IEC battles for more time to keep 1.3-million voters on roll

The Electoral Commission of SA asks for an extension to secure addresses, with the credibility of 2019 polls at risk
National
5 months ago

IEC commissioner selections under civil society groups' microscope

The groups plan to publish a booklet on the commissioner candidates amid questions about readiness to manage 2019 national poll
National
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Elections in SA likely in May but definitely by ...
National
2.
Public servants must benefit from medical schemes ...
National / Health
3.
Eskom moves to cut management jobs
National
4.
IEC names Janet Love as replacement for Terry ...
National

Related Articles

Terry Tselane to leave IEC on Friday
National

IEC proposes keeping R200,000 deposit for national elections
National

Six big things to watch in SA this week
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.