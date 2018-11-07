National

Eskom moves to cut management jobs

Rising costs and stagnant demand make retrenchment the only option

07 November 2018 - 15:02 Carol Paton
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Eskom announced on Wednesday that it will start legal processes to cut staff, but that only executive management would be affected.

“Despite efforts to curb expenditure, Eskom’s operating costs have continued to increase dramatically while output has remained largely unchanged,’’ the company said in a statement. 

‘‘As a result, Eskom’s board of directors has decided to review the company’s organisational design to enhance operational and cost efficiencies. As such, Eskom’s board has approved a Section 189 process for its executive structure.”

A Section 189 process under the Labour Relations Act requires that all affected people be consulted over staff restructuring.

A World Bank report published in 2016, which benchmarked Eskom against South Amercian electricity utilities, found that Eskom was over-staffed by 66%. Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza has since said that Eskom has found the number tobe closer to 33%.

In August, he told parliament’s public enterprises committee that Eskom was over-staffed at all levels and would have to right-size.

Eskom  is in deep financial trouble with falling sales, a declining ability to meet debt obligations and tariffs that are not cost-reflective. With debt of more than R350bn and rising, it faces an interest bill of R215bn over the next five years, which it is no longer able to service from operational income.

Electricity prices rose 350% in the 10 years prior to 2017, compared to inflation, which was 74% over the period. Debt rose 10-fold over the decade.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Eskom running out of steam to meet energy needs

Eskom needs an average of 75% of its plants available to dispatch electricity over a year
Companies
20 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Power supply problems come back to haunt cash-strapped Eskom

Eskom finds itself back in the state it was in during the load-shedding years prior to 2015: it doesn’t have enough electricity to keep up with demand
Opinion
1 day ago

Gigaba and Brown named as ‘captured’ in Eskom report

Global consultancies McKinsey and KPMG are dubbed as ‘private sector mercenaries’ in the draft parliamentary report
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Elections in SA likely in May but definitely by ...
National
2.
Public servants must benefit from medical schemes ...
National / Health
3.
Eskom moves to cut management jobs
National
4.
IEC names Janet Love as replacement for Terry ...
National

Related Articles

No bonuses: Eskom and unions on a collision course again
Companies / Energy

Eskom in danger of being sunk by debt
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.