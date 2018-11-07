Eskom moves to cut management jobs
Rising costs and stagnant demand make retrenchment the only option
Eskom announced on Wednesday that it will start legal processes to cut staff, but that only executive management would be affected.
“Despite efforts to curb expenditure, Eskom’s operating costs have continued to increase dramatically while output has remained largely unchanged,’’ the company said in a statement.
‘‘As a result, Eskom’s board of directors has decided to review the company’s organisational design to enhance operational and cost efficiencies. As such, Eskom’s board has approved a Section 189 process for its executive structure.”
A Section 189 process under the Labour Relations Act requires that all affected people be consulted over staff restructuring.
A World Bank report published in 2016, which benchmarked Eskom against South Amercian electricity utilities, found that Eskom was over-staffed by 66%. Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza has since said that Eskom has found the number tobe closer to 33%.
In August, he told parliament’s public enterprises committee that Eskom was over-staffed at all levels and would have to right-size.
Eskom is in deep financial trouble with falling sales, a declining ability to meet debt obligations and tariffs that are not cost-reflective. With debt of more than R350bn and rising, it faces an interest bill of R215bn over the next five years, which it is no longer able to service from operational income.
Electricity prices rose 350% in the 10 years prior to 2017, compared to inflation, which was 74% over the period. Debt rose 10-fold over the decade.
