Eskom moves to cut management jobs

Eskom announced on Wednesday that it will start legal processes to cut staff, but that only executive management would be affected.

“Despite efforts to curb expenditure, Eskom’s operating costs have continued to increase dramatically while output has remained largely unchanged,’’ the company said in a statement.

‘‘As a result, Eskom’s board of directors has decided to review the company’s organisational design to enhance operational and cost efficiencies. As such, Eskom’s board has approved a Section 189 process for its executive structure.”

A Section 189 process under the Labour Relations Act requires that all affected people be consulted over staff restructuring.

A World Bank report published in 2016, which benchmarked Eskom against South Amercian electricity utilities, found that Eskom was over-staffed by 66%. Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza has since said that Eskom has found the number tobe closer to 33%.