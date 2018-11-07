National

Elections in SA likely in May but definitely by August

The IEC briefed the media on its preparations and set out timelines for the vote

An Election Commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station during local municipal elections. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
SA will hold parliamentary elections sometime between May 7 and August 5, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Wednesday, raising the likelihood of a vote in May, which is the preference of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The IEC briefed the media on its preparations and set out timelines for a vote that will elect a new national assembly and determine the next president.

Ramaphosa, who has the final say on the election date, has previously said he would like a vote before the end of May. 

Numsa workers’ party hopes to shake up the left in SA

The largest trade union in the country by numbers is launching its long-awaited worker’s party
Politics
1 day ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Is the best thing for the DA to lose support in 2019?

Just as the country needs certainty and a strong opposition, the DA is falling apart, becoming  bumbling, incoherent and directionless
Opinion
11 hours ago

Undecided voters will be key as survey shows party loyalties are waning

The proportion of eligible voters who feel close to the ANC has dropped to 35%, writes Collette Schulz Herzenberg
Opinion
11 hours ago

BOOK REVIEW: Analysis of Ramaphosa's ascendancy says he lost the power play

A new book by political analyst Ralph Mathekga argues that the president's biggest challenge in the 2019 elections is securing the support of his own ...
Life
1 day ago

