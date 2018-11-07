Elections in SA likely in May but definitely by August
07 November 2018 - 16:36
SA will hold parliamentary elections sometime between May 7 and August 5, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Wednesday, raising the likelihood of a vote in May, which is the preference of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The IEC briefed the media on its preparations and set out timelines for a vote that will elect a new national assembly and determine the next president.
Ramaphosa, who has the final say on the election date, has previously said he would like a vote before the end of May.
Reuters
