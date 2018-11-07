National

Cyril Ramaphosa says shutting SAA could destabilise other SOEs

The president rejects finance minister Tito Mboweni’s contention that airline should be shut

07 November 2018 - 05:19 Bekezela Phakathi and Linda Ensor
President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to questions in the National Assembly in Cape Town, November 6 2018. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to questions in the National Assembly in Cape Town, November 6 2018. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sided with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on the future of SAA, rejecting finance minister Tito Mboweni’s contention that it should rather be cut loose.

Just a day after Gordhan signalled that his preference was to nurse the airline back to health, Ramaphosa told parliament on Tuesday that closing it down would destabilise other state-owned entities (SOEs) and the broader economy.

