Zuma pushed for a nuclear deal with Russia as early as 2011, says Pravin Gordhan

06 November 2018 - 05:04 Karyn Maughan
Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Former president Jacob Zuma pushed for a nuclear deal with Russia that could have cost SA more than R1-trillion as early as 2011, according to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In an affidavit filed at the Zondo commission into state capture, where he will give evidence later in November, Gordhan has revealed how Zuma indicated to him in 2013, when he was finance minister, that SA "needed nuclear power and that a process should be initiated to procure it".

The potential deal with Russia, at a time when experts were arguing that nuclear was neither needed nor affordable, was at the centre of much of the political intrigue and allegations of corruption during the Zuma era, and would be a factor in the firing of two finance ministers. The removals shook confidence and fuelled a slump in the rand.

Gordhan said he had responded by saying that "it would be appropriate to follow lawful procurement procedure for such an expensive project".

A year later, he was removed and replaced with Nhlanhla Nene, who has detailed how the Treasury was shut out of key decision-making processes linked to a potential nuclear deal. Nene testified he was himself fired in 2015, after Zuma became "hostile" towards him over his refusal to sign a guarantee letter that the president wanted to give to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his statement, Gordhan says the Treasury first became aware of the nuclear deal in 2013 — when the department of energy approached it about "a draft co-operation deal to be signed with Russia".

Officials in the Treasury had "raised concerns with this draft agreement and its clear objective of creating firm fiscal commitments to Russia by SA".

Cabinet established a committee to "provide oversight and make decisions regarding a nuclear energy policy and the new build programme, following investigations into costing, financing, technical and operational options" in November 2011, Gordhan says in his affidavit.

It was evident then that Zuma "wished to procure the 9.6GW of nuclear power generating capacity for SA from Russia. Such a transaction has been estimated to cost in excess of R1-trillion, if not more."

Zuma later took over the chairmanship of the nuclear committee in June 2014, after it was converted to the energy security cabinet subcommittee (ESCC). Its members included former state security minister David Mahlobo, minister of trade & industry Rob Davies and then minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown.

Gordhan says the Zondo commission should "investigate the rationale for these changes and the activities undertaken by the ESCC in advancing ‘the nuclear deal’".

Zuma’s lawyers have been notified that he has been implicated by Gordhan’s evidence but have yet to indicate whether they will seek to cross-examine him.

Gordhan: Zuma was reluctant to end Tom Moyane’s hostility

In his submission to the commission of inquiry into state capture, Pravin Gordhan says he raised alarm bells in 2015
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean-up of ANC remains at the whim of factions

The president lost a key battle when the party decided that giving the integrity commission more teeth in dealing with errant members would make it ...
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Rob Davies must come clean at Zondo inquiry about his interactions with the Guptas

Why did it not quickly dawn on the minister that the family was not all it seemed?
5 days ago

A state-capture TRC would not punish the truth tellers

As Nhlanhla Nene’s testimony shows, reality is a lot more complex, and this needs to be reflected in how we think, talk and deal with state capture, ...
12 days ago

