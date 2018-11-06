Zuma pushed for a nuclear deal with Russia as early as 2011, says Pravin Gordhan

Former president Jacob Zuma pushed for a nuclear deal with Russia that could have cost SA more than R1-trillion as early as 2011, according to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In an affidavit filed at the Zondo commission into state capture, where he will give evidence later in November, Gordhan has revealed how Zuma indicated to him in 2013, when he was finance minister, that SA "needed nuclear power and that a process should be initiated to procure it".

The potential deal with Russia, at a time when experts were arguing that nuclear was neither needed nor affordable, was at the centre of much of the political intrigue and allegations of corruption during the Zuma era, and would be a factor in the firing of two finance ministers. The removals shook confidence and fuelled a slump in the rand.

Gordhan said he had responded by saying that "it would be appropriate to follow lawful procurement procedure for such an expensive project".

A year later, he was removed and replaced with Nhlanhla Nene, who has detailed how the Treasury was shut out of key decision-making processes linked to a potential nuclear deal. Nene testified he was himself fired in 2015, after Zuma became "hostile" towards him over his refusal to sign a guarantee letter that the president wanted to give to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his statement, Gordhan says the Treasury first became aware of the nuclear deal in 2013 — when the department of energy approached it about "a draft co-operation deal to be signed with Russia".