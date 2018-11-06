National

WATCH LIVE | Rumble in the Urban Jungle: BLF's Andile Mngxitama vs economist Dawie Roodt

Land expropriation will be the focus of the debate, which is set to begin at 7pm.

06 November 2018 - 14:46 Staff Writer
Let's rumble: The BLF's Andile Mngxitama will debate economist Dawie Roodt. Picture: (L) GALLO IMAGES/BEELD/DEAAN VIVIER; (R) GALLO IMAGES/THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE
Editor's note: Live stream begins at 7pm tonight right here.

The land issue is the subject of the Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry's next Rumble in the Urban Jungle, being held on Tuesday, November 6, at the Cape Sun – an event that will be live-streamed right here on BusinessLIVE from 7pm.

The two prizefighters in this contest, which is fired up by Nando's, will be Andile Mngxitama, leader of Black First Land First, and Dawie Roodt, Efficient Group chief economist.

The bout will take place over two rounds while invited guests enjoy their dinner at the Cape Sun. Thereafter will follow a question-and-answer session with the audience.

Land ownership and the expropriation of land without compensation has been at the centre of public debate for nearly a year. Most of the discussion has been at a fairly academic level, and the chamber felt it was time to go back to the basics and lay bare the facts and emotions at play.

Expect a lively debate: although anyone showing abusive or aggressive behaviour will be ejected by security, some of the debate could be not for the squeamish or politically correct, the chamber warned.

Previous sold-out Rumbles hosted by the Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry pitted Julius Malema against Clem Sunter and Pravin Gordhan against Justice Malala. 

