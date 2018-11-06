National

Dan Plato voted in as new mayor of Cape Town

The runner-up was Xolani Sotashe‚ leader of the ANC in the council‚ who received 53 votes, while 51 ANC members were available to cast their vote in the sitting

06 November 2018 - 11:44 Aron Hyman
Patricia de Lille, left, Dan Plato, centre, and Premier Helen Zille . Picture:TREVOR SAMSON
Patricia de Lille, left, Dan Plato, centre, and Premier Helen Zille . Picture:TREVOR SAMSON

Dan Plato officially became executive mayor of Cape Town on Tuesday after he was voted in with 146 out of 208 votes on Tuesday. He has taken over from Patricia de Lille, who officially left office on October 31.

The runner-up was Xolani Sotashe‚ leader of the ANC in the council‚ who received 53 votes. There were 51 ANC members available to cast their vote in Tuesday's council sitting. The ANC caucus sang loudly after the outcome of the vote was announced in Plato's favour.

The former Western Cape MEC for community safety was inaugurated by city speaker Dirk Smit on Tuesday and received the mayoral chain.

TOM EATON: What planet is the DA on with its appointment of Plato as mayor?

The appointment of Dan Plato as mayor of Cape Town gets me thinking about how much we’re willing to forget or forgive
Opinion
8 hours ago

De Lille officially announces her resignation

Patricia de Lille says she has decided not to withdraw the letter of resignation she gave to DA leader Mmusi Maimane on August 4
National
6 days ago

Explosive new report calls for charges against Patricia de Lille

A second  Bowman Gilfillan report claims De Lille and Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments 
National
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Dan Plato voted in as new mayor of Cape Town
National
2.
Finance committee worried about ‘overestimated’ ...
National
3.
Outcome of inquiry into KPMG delayed by four ...
National
4.
Gordhan tells SAA staff: up to you, survive or die
National

Related Articles

TOM EATON: What planet is the DA on with its appointment of Plato as mayor?
Opinion / Columnists

De Lille officially announces her resignation
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.