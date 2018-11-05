Six big things to watch in SA this week

1. The Gigaba saga: President Cyril Ramaphosa was given 14 days by the public protector to act against home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, but is under pressure to deal with the matter speedily. He also must file a responding affidavit to the DA’s application over his failure to fire both Gigaba and minister in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini.

2. New NPA head: The advisory panel begins the short-listing and interview process on Monday to find a replacement for Shaun Abrahams, who left the National Prosecuting Authority at the end of August, after the Constitutional Court ruled on August 13 that his appointment was invalid.

3. Questions in parliament: Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday — including whether he knew anything about the looting of VBS. His deputy, David Mabuza, faces questions in the National Council of Provinces, also on Tuesday, while ministers in the economic cluster will field questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

4. VBS collapse: MPs on the standing committee on finance discuss VBS on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank has recommended it be wound up.

5. Voter registration: The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Wednesday announces the deadline for voters to register for the 2019 national elections.

6. Mining and manufacturing: September production and sales data for the mining and manufacturing sectors is due on Thursday — rounding out the third quarter for those sectors, and giving some strong clues on whether we will exit recession, as expected, after two quarters of economic contraction.