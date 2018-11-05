National

Six big things to watch in SA this week

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to clean up his cabinet, VBS is in the spotlight in parliament, and the search for a new NPA head begins

05 November 2018 - 06:15
Malusi Gigaba and Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
1. The Gigaba saga: President Cyril Ramaphosa was given 14 days by the public protector to act against home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, but is under pressure to deal with the matter speedily. He also must file a responding affidavit to the DA’s application over his failure to fire both Gigaba and minister in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini.

2. New NPA head: The advisory panel begins the short-listing and interview process on Monday to find a replacement for Shaun Abrahams, who left the National Prosecuting Authority at the end of August, after the Constitutional Court ruled on August 13 that his appointment was invalid.

3. Questions in parliament: Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday — including whether he knew anything about the looting of VBS. His deputy, David Mabuza, faces questions in the National Council of Provinces, also on Tuesday, while ministers in the economic cluster will field questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

4. VBS collapse: MPs on the standing committee on finance discuss VBS on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank has recommended it be wound up.

5. Voter registration: The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Wednesday announces the deadline for voters to register for the 2019 national elections. 

6. Mining and manufacturing: September production and sales data for the mining and manufacturing sectors is due on Thursday — rounding out the third quarter for those sectors, and giving some strong clues on whether we will exit recession, as expected, after two quarters of economic contraction. 

Gigaba and Brown named as ‘captured’ in Eskom report

Global consultancies McKinsey and KPMG are dubbed as ‘private sector mercenaries’ in the draft parliamentary report
National
4 hours ago

Working committee to decide fate of ANC members implicated in VBS

Ace Magashule cites 'completeness and finality' as reason for the move
National
16 hours ago

WATCH: The dire state of SA’s factories

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks Business Day TV about the PMI data for October
Companies
2 days ago

Another blow for Malusi Gigaba after bid to appeal in top court fails

Fireblade took Gigaba to court in 2016 after he rejected its application to operate a luxury international terminal at OR Tambo airport
National
3 days ago

PMI falls further in October as misery over economy worsens

October’s manufacturing purchasing managers index sank further instead of showing an expected small rise
Economy
3 days ago

ROB ROSE: The mercy killing of VBS

Banking is a game of confidence, so heated calls for VBS to be kept alive, despite a crippling R2bn fraud, were never going to find real support
Opinion
4 days ago

