National

Greenpeace does not care about workers, NUM says after pollution report

The union says Greenpeace was ‘reckless’ when it said that Mpumalanga had the worst nitrogen dioxide air pollution across six continents

05 November 2018 - 13:28 Nico Gous
Grootvlei power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Grootvlei power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Greenpeace was “reckless” when it stated Mpumalanga had the worst nitrogen dioxide air pollution across six continents‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday.

“The NUM in Highveld has noted with utter disgust a reckless statement made by Greenpeace Africa‚” the trade union said. “The reckless and impetuous statement is a clear campaign by Greenpeace Africa that the government should close power stations and coal mines in Mpumalanga.”

Greenpeace Africa climate and energy campaign manager Melita Steele said: “It has been reported before that the Witbank area has the world’s dirtiest air‚ and now this analysis of high-tech satellite data has revealed that Mpumalanga province is the global number one hot spot for nitrogen dioxide emissions.”

Greenpeace analysed data produced by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel 5P satellite from June 1 to August 31. The list of the world’s nitrogen dioxide hot spots consists of places with coal-fired power plants. The data shows Johannesburg and Pretoria are also affected by nitrogen dioxide pollution blown across from Mpumalanga by regular easterly winds.

Steele said it confirms SA has “the most polluting cluster of coal-fired power stations in the world‚ which is both disturbing and very scary”.

NUM said Greenpeace was advancing the interests of rich people and did not care about poor people and workers.

“If the power stations and coal mines are closed in Mpumalanga several towns including Witbank will become ghost towns‚” NUM Highveld secretary Tshilidzi Mathavha said.

“If the power stations and mines are shut down‚ the economy of our country will collapse and the people will be left in darkness.”

NUM also criticised Greenpeace Africa for supporting the implementation of independent power producers (IPPs) by Eskom.

“We are saying and we have said that Eskom is a government entity — if the IPPs have got power to generate‚ let them stand alone and compete with Eskom. The NUM is going to defend these jobs.”

The world's worst nitrogen dioxide air pollution is in SA

Satellite data shows that Joburg and Pretoria are also affected by nitrogen dioxide pollution‚ which is blown across from Mpumalanga by regular ...
National
7 days ago

Shelve new coal stations or face legal action, lobby groups say

Lobby groups tell MPs that sticking to commissioning plan will be pricey and harmful
National
19 days ago

Greenpeace attacks French nuclear plant to show that it can be attacked

The anti-nuclear activists smashed a Superman-shaped drone against the spent-fuel pool building of state-owned EDF’s Bugey plant; EDF plans to ...
World
4 months ago

UN warns world is running out of time to avert global climate chaos

Global warming has outstripped humanity’s attempt to tame it, says the report, with the earth's surface on track to an unliveable 3ºC or 4ºC rise
World
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
AfriForum to lay charges against top health ...
National
2.
Greenpeace does not care about workers, NUM says ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa's ‘new dawn’ must involve telling ...
National
4.
If we want SAA to survive we must clean out the ...
National

Related Articles

The world's worst nitrogen dioxide air pollution is in SA
National

Shelve new coal stations or face legal action, lobby groups say
National

Greenpeace attacks French nuclear plant to show that it can be attacked
World / Europe

Greenpeace stalls Total AGM over drilling in Brazil’s Amazon basin and French ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.