Gigaba and Brown named as ‘captured’ in Eskom report

Embattled home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown are among individuals suspected of being “captured” who should be criminally investigated, according to a draft parliamentary report into Eskom, the utility that’s been brought to its knees by alleged mismanagement and corruption.

Senior staff at disgraced global consultancies McKinsey and KPMG, which have been embroiled in some of the most high-profile cases of alleged state capture during Jacob Zuma’s presidency, were dubbed as “private sector mercenaries” who should face probes.

