Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Gigaba and Brown named as ‘captured’ in Eskom report

The inquiry's long overdue report is close to final

05 November 2018 - 05:10 carol paton
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

Embattled home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown are among individuals suspected of being “captured” who should be criminally investigated, according to a draft parliamentary report into Eskom, the utility that’s been brought to its knees by alleged mismanagement and corruption.

Senior staff at disgraced global consultancies McKinsey and KPMG, which have been embroiled in some of the most high-profile cases of alleged state capture during Jacob Zuma’s presidency, were dubbed as “private sector mercenaries” who should face probes. 

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Gigaba, Brown named among ‘captured’ in parliamentary report

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

 

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa under pressure to act against Gigaba

The public protector has given the president 14 days to act against Gigaba
Politics
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Gigaba gives Ramaphosa a chance to jettison perceptions of passivity

Ramaphosa needs to show his commitment to clean governance and fire Gigaba
Opinion
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa has 14 days to take action against ‘lying’ Gigaba

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane finds that the embattled home affairs minister violated the constitution and the executive ethics code
National
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean-up of ANC remains at the whim of factions

The president lost a key battle when the party decided that giving the integrity commission more teeth in dealing with errant members would make it ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Gigaba and Brown named as ‘captured’ in Eskom ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Who will succeed Tom Moyane?
National
3.
Gordhan: Zuma was reluctant to end Tom Moyane’s ...
National
4.
Numsa faces R1m fine for violence during strike ...
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.