Two men arrested for shooting dead advocate Pete Mihalik appear in court

Heavily armed members of the police's anti-gang unit formed a tight security cordon around the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the appearance of two men charged with murdering advocate Pete Mihalik.

Sizwe Niyalala and Nkosinathi Khumalo were charged with murder‚ attempted murder and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. They were not asked to plead.

Prosecutor Hillary Boosen asked that the matter be postponed for seven days for further investigation. She asked that the men be held at Sea Point police station because their lives could be in danger if they were sent to prison.

The attempted murder charge related to Mihalik’s eight-year-old son‚ who was hit by one of two bullets fired into the advocate’s car outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard in Green Point on Tuesday.

Mihalik was killed in a hit as he dropped his son and teenage daughter at 7.35am. One of the killers walked up to Mihalik’s Mercedes-Benz and fired two shots through the driver’s door window.

The gunman fled the scene in a silver VW Polo driven by an accomplice.

Over his 20-plus years as an advocate‚ Mihalik represented numerous gangsters‚ and there are widespread suspicions that his murder was linked to one of the cases he was involved in.

The men who appeared in court were arrested separately on Tuesday by members of the anti-gang unit‚ which is to be officially launched on Friday by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The launch for the anti-gang unit is expected to take place in Hanover Park‚ one of the Cape Flats communities most severely affected by gangsterism.