National

This is how the WHO and health department are trying to stop another listeriosis outbreak

On Wednesday‚ the National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced that the outbreak of listeriosis was over

01 November 2018 - 12:28 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY

The department of health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have put measures in place to strengthen food safety in a bid to prevent the outbreak of listeriosis.

On Wednesday‚ the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced that the outbreak of listeriosis was over.

“Presently‚ surveillance data in both the public and private sector continues to affirm that the outbreak is over. The number of cases reported per week has remained low and stable‚ having returned to pre-outbreak levels‚” the NICD said in a statement.

According to the NICD‚ the department of health and the WHO convened a joint WHO-RSA listeriosis incident management team to strengthen food safety‚ especially in ready-to-eat meat. The following interventions were agreed to:

• Ongoing surveillance and investigation of human listeriosis cases by the NICD‚ to identify clusters of cases and detect outbreaks early.

• Inspection of all ready-to-eat processed meat facilities across the country. These inspections have been done together with the district municipalities and metros‚ and are ongoing.

• Review of molecular sequence data of environmental isolates‚ food and patient isolates to establish if links are present. To date‚ the NICD has not linked human cases to specific foods or environments other than the recent outbreak.

Listeria-tainted polony still on the shelves in rural areas

A recent study finds polony, including in lesser-known brands that weren’t affected by the earlier recall due to the listeriosis outbreak
National
14 days ago

Tiger Brands reopens Enterprise processing plant

The absolute costs associated with the refurbishment of plants is still unclear, but the company predicts between R50m and R70m
Companies
20 days ago

Tiger prepares to reopen factories after listeriosis all-clear

The company says it is mindful of the need to rebuild trust
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Held hostage until 2am, municipality bosses are ...
National
2.
Two men arrested for shooting dead advocate Pete ...
National
3.
This is how the WHO and health department are ...
National
4.
Top cops suspended over alleged dubious deals ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.