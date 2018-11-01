The department of health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have put measures in place to strengthen food safety in a bid to prevent the outbreak of listeriosis.

On Wednesday‚ the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced that the outbreak of listeriosis was over.

“Presently‚ surveillance data in both the public and private sector continues to affirm that the outbreak is over. The number of cases reported per week has remained low and stable‚ having returned to pre-outbreak levels‚” the NICD said in a statement.

According to the NICD‚ the department of health and the WHO convened a joint WHO-RSA listeriosis incident management team to strengthen food safety‚ especially in ready-to-eat meat. The following interventions were agreed to:

• Ongoing surveillance and investigation of human listeriosis cases by the NICD‚ to identify clusters of cases and detect outbreaks early.

• Inspection of all ready-to-eat processed meat facilities across the country. These inspections have been done together with the district municipalities and metros‚ and are ongoing.

• Review of molecular sequence data of environmental isolates‚ food and patient isolates to establish if links are present. To date‚ the NICD has not linked human cases to specific foods or environments other than the recent outbreak.