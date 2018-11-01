Tempers flare as land expropriation debate gets under way

Deliberations on the desirability of amending the constitution to make it clear how land should be expropriated without compensation got off to a heated start in Parliament on Thursday with some MPs raising doubts about the credibility of the process.

Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee is working on its report and recommendations on the possibility of amending section 25 of the constitution to make it clear how land could be expropriated without compensation.

MPs bickered over a draft report which captured the summary of all the submissions with some saying it was discredited.

According to the draft report, there was overwhelming support in the public/oral hearings for a constitutional amendment on expropriation of land without compensation.

However, in terms of the written submissions, the report indicates that 65% of valid submissions were opposed to changing the constitution whilst 34% were in favour of amendment of the constitution.