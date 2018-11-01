Rwandan hitman’s asylum bid ends up in top court

The Constitutional Court’s interpretation of the Refugees Act has serious implications for all asylum seekers who do not immediately present themselves at refugee reception offices upon entering SA, lobby group Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) argued on Thursday.

LHR attorneys argued in the Constitutional Court on Thursday that a Rwandan asylum seeker, who was allegedly sent to SA to eliminate exiled opponents of the country’s president, Paul Kagame, should have his asylum application considered.

Alex Ruta, a former member of the civilian arm of the republican guards in Rwanda’s National Security Services came to SA without the necessary permits in December 2014.

After discovering the details of his mission to SA was to assassinate members of the Rwandan opposition, Ruta claims to have informed the Hawks who took him into protective custody.

However, that was not until he had been arrested in March 2016 for driving an unlicensed motorcycle and for driving without a driver’s licence, as well as for having a fraudulent asylum seeker permit.