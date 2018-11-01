National

IRBA mum on findings against KPMG’s Gupta auditor

Jacques Wessels is alleged to have overseen Linkway Trading not pay Sars nearly R2m

01 November 2018 - 13:43 Genevieve Quintal
The Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors’ (IRBA) disciplinary committee has reached a decision on a former KPMG partner who audited the controversial Gupta family’s accounts. However, this decision will not be made public for now.

Jacques Wessels, who was the lead partner for non-listed Gupta entities, is alleged to have ensured that Linkway Trading dodged paying Sars just more than R2m.

He faced the IRBA disciplinary committee in December where he admitted to being negligent during the audit of Linkway, passing off costs for the family’s lavish Sun City wedding  event as a business expense.

Wessels denied he had been dishonest or had helped the controversial family to commit tax evasion.

IRBA CEO Bernard Agulhas said Wessels had been informed of the disciplinary committee’s decision on the matter, however, the chair of the committee instructed that this remain confidential.

Publication of the decision will be considered at the sanction hearing set down for February 14 and 15 next year.

“The IRBA therefore cannot provide information about the decision in this matter until the matter is ultimately concluded,” Agulhas said.

KPMG found itself embroiled in allegations of state capture after a tranche of Gupta e-mails were leaked to the media. Several senior executives resigned from KPMG in the wake of the Gupta scandal.

