From the glass towers of Sandton to the fields of Amersfoort

“As an African I need to belong to the land, to be able to say this piece of land is part of me and as a family this is where we will anchor our roots.”

Afrikan Farms has a herd of 2,000 Beefmaster-type beef cattle — including 1,200 breeding cows — a feedlot that can manage 400 cattle at a time, 1,300 breeding Dormer ewes and a feedlot for weaned lambs. It produces maize and soya beans in a partnership called weGrow with neighbouring farmers Dolf and Thys Bam of BB Agri.

Khanyile employs 22 people and weGrow an additional nine. Afrikan Farms’ GM and sheep-farming manager Phakade Khanyile joined the company in 2013; the cattle-farming manager is Nsika Shabalala and the technical manager Thinus de Jager.

Former senior audit manager at PwC and now COO of Afrikan Farms, Siphiwe Kumalo, , says: “After having spent five years in audit I was fortunate, at the age of 31, to be offered the opportunity to help build a large-scale diversified farming business. The awards are a testament to what the team has been able to achieve so far, including our partnership, which increases our economies of scale.”

weGrow CEO Dolf Bam says they have benefited significantly from the economies of scale of the partnership. “We are currently producing maize and soya beans on 1,600ha. Last season we averaged almost nine tons of maize and three tons of soybeans,” he says.

“Going forward all our cash crops will be converted to pork meat in a new piggery operation that will come in full production in August 2020.”

Khanyile says their success stems from growing their market network. “Afrikan Farms has taken the decision to go beyond the farm gate and supply beef, lamb and, in the future, pork, to retailers and food companies,” he says.