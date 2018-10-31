National

I leave the mayor’s office at 7pm, announces De Lille

Patricia de Lille says she has decided not to withdraw the letter of resignation she gave to DA leader Mmusi Maimane on August 4

31 October 2018 - 13:30 Philani Nombembe
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Patricia de Lille confirmed on Wednesday that it would be her last day as mayor of Cape Town.

Standing on the steps of the high court in Cape Town‚ De Lille said she had decided not to withdraw the letter of resignation she gave to DA leader Mmusi Maimane on August 4.

De Lille was speaking after filing papers challenging the City of Cape Town’s acceptance of a report from law firm Bowmans that led to a criminal charge against her.

De Lille said her resignation would take effect at 7pm.

This is a developing story.

