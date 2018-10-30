One of Cape Town’s top criminal lawyers was shot dead on Tuesday while dropping his child at school.

Attorney Pete Mihalik‚ 50‚ was killed in what witnesses described as an execution outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard in Green Point on Tuesday, his partner Bruce Hendricks said.

It is understood that Mihalik’s eight-year-old son was injured in the shooting.

The lawyer also had a daughter‚ and it is understood that his wife committed suicide earlier this year.

Sources said Mihalik had bodyguards but “the shooter went up to the car window and just killed him”.

Paramedics arrived on the scene but were unable to save him.

A photograph tweeted from the scene showed a single bullet hole in the driver’s door window. Police were at the school and pupils were being escorted out.

The person who answered the phone at Reddam said she had no comment.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Detectives of the anti-gang unit and SAPS crime scene experts are combing the scene for clues following a shooting incident that occurred on the corner of Cavalcade and Thornhill roads in Green Point this morning at around 7.35am.

“According to reports‚ a 50-year-old man was shot in his head and fatally wounded in his vehicle by an unidentified suspect who is yet to be arrested.

“The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a metallic grey VW Polo. The victim’s eight-year-old son sustained an injury during the incident and was admitted to hospital.”

Mihalik’s clients include some of Cape Town’s leading gangsters. Noorudien Hassan‚ with whom Mihalik worked on a number of gang-related matters‚ was gunned down outside his Lansdowne home in November 2016. Mihalk referred to him as “my little brother”.