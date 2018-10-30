National

Reserve Bank applies for final liquidation of VBS

The Bank's Prudential Authority says there is no prospect of entering into any resolution plan for the bank

30 October 2018 - 14:10 Genevieve Quintal
VBS Mutual Bank.
VBS Mutual Bank.

The South African Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority (PA) has lodged an application in the High Court in Pretoria for the final liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank.

The PA said there was no prospect of entering into any resolution plan for the bank. The application for the final winding-up was lodged on Monday.

“While VBS is currently under curatorship pursuant to a decision taken by the minister of finance on March 10, the PA is of the view that curatorship must now be terminated and VBS must be placed in final winding-up,” it said.

“This is as a result of the fact that VBS is hopelessly insolvent and massive frauds have been perpetrated against it.”

During his maiden medium-term budget policy statement last week, finance minister Tito Mboweni gave the strongest indication yet that the embattled bank could be saved.

Various ANC MPs and those from the EFF have called for the bank, which was placed under curatorship in March after looting by executives led to a liquidity crisis, to be recapitalised.

A damning report by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys, released earlier in October, detailed looting at VBS bank of nearly R2bn and identified the role of political players from the ANC and the EFF.

The PA said it believed the final winding-up of VBS was in the best interests of all parties.

“This will then allow a liquidator to utilise the machinery provided for in insolvency legislation and the Companies Act to effect recoveries, and to follow the recommendations of the investigator who investigated the affairs of VBS and who has prepared a report into VBS,” it said.

The PA expected the application to be heard in the high court on November 13.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

ANC received R2m ‘donation’ from VBS bosses

The Sunday Times is in possession of a series of shocking WhatsApp exchanges in which VBS bosses refer to the money
National
2 days ago

ANC integrity body wants members implicated in VBS saga to step down

The national executive committee has to decide on disciplinary measures against those implicated in the hard-hitting report
National
1 day ago

Money doesn't add up‚ says Malema of cousin’s link to VBS heist saga

EFF leader Julius Malema has tried to pour cold water on claims that a company run by his cousin received money from the VBS Mutual Bank via EFF ...
National
3 days ago

VBS has not paid funeral policy claims, industry body Fira says

Funeral industry association says some funeral homes were acting as brokers between the public and VBS
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Did Cyril Ramaphosa vote for nuclear, asks the DA
National
2.
SA spends too much time on populism, says Lesetja ...
National
3.
Reserve Bank applies for final liquidation of VBS
National
4.
Funding gap in SA’s biggest councils almost R570bn
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.