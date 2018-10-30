National

Emergency services hope for rain to fight deadly George fire

More than 200 people have been evacuated, temperatures have cooled and rain is forecast

30 October 2018 - 09:10 Iavan Pijoos
The fires outside George. Picture: BITOU FIRE ASSOCIATION
The fires outside George. Picture: BITOU FIRE ASSOCIATION

Emergency services hope that rains will help them fight a raging blaze in George in the Western Cape.

“I believe rain has been forecast. We had some thunder and rain‚ but only a few drops‚” police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said. “To be quite honest‚ we are hoping for good rain to assist the firefighters.”

By Monday evening‚ seven people had died in the blaze. It was initially reported that four people — a baby‚ two toddlers and an adult — had died in the wildfires. But as the fires continued into Monday night‚ authorities said three other people had died in the same area. All deaths have been in the Karatara area.

Pojie said a pregnant woman was among those reported dead. An additional 120 Working on Fire (WOF) firefighters from the Free State and Eastern Cape have been deployed to assist with fire suppression and mop-up operations.

Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said weather conditions were improving‚ which was helping firefighting efforts slightly.

The George Municipality and GO GEORGE buses evacuated a total of 204 people from the informal settlements in Blanco‚ Golden Valley‚ Riverlea and Step Aside.

Karatara residents‚ Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University students from Saasveld and the Sub-Acute Hospital of the Bergville Retirement Village were among those 204 people.

From 6pm on Monday‚ residents were moved to the Karatara community hall. More than 200 people were in the hall at the time. Twelve structures were destroyed in the blaze.

Styan said the temperature in George on Monday afternoon hit 40°C. It dropped to 25°C in the evening.

“That kind of change in weather makes a huge difference in conditions. We are kind of hoping that it goes that way. There has also been light rain reported so we are hopeful for that‚” Styan said.

Evacuations in parts of George as battle continues with raging wildfire

A raging wildfire has forced authorities to temporarily close mountains in the southern Cape for all outdoor activities due to safety concerns.
National
20 hours ago

Study shows how invasive pine trees added fuel to the flames in Knysna fires

‘The conditions that exacerbated the severity of the 2017 Knysna fires will occur again. People need to stay vigilant’
National
1 month ago

Forensic investigator says Knysna fires started by lightning strike

David Klatzow’s theory differs from that of the Knysna fire chief, who said the fires were due to human activity
National
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Tom Moyane meets Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline on ...
National
2.
Top criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik killed in hit ...
National
3.
Beleaguered SABC to go ahead with retrenchments
National
4.
Emergency services hope for rain to fight deadly ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.