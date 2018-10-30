National

DA vows to lay criminal complaint against Zweli Mkhize

Text messages suggest that the minister received a R2m ‘donation’ to help raise money from municipalities and state institutions

30 October 2018 - 14:00 Zingisa Mvumvu
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE.
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE.

The DA has promised that it will open a criminal case against co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize for his alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported on text messages exchanged between alleged looting mastermind Tshifhiwa Matodzi and former head of treasury at VBS‚ Phophi Mukhodobwane‚ who claimed they had paid Mkhize R2m in his capacity as ANC treasurer-general at the time.

The two alleged in their text conversation that the R2m donation in 2016 was paid with the undertaking that Mkize would help raise money from municipalities and state institutions.

DA shadow minister of co-operative governance Kevin Mileham said in a statement that a police investigation was needed to bring those implicated looting VBS to book.

“The looting of VBS has caused irreparable damage to some of SA’s poorest municipalities and has resulted in many people being robbed not only of basic services‚ but their life savings as well‚” said Mileham.

“It’s an indictment that minister Mkhize has now also been implicated in this scandal. The DA will not rest until those who were involved in stealing from our people are investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

How Julius Malema coaxed reluctant Floyd Shivambu to speak in parliament on VBS

The EFF president told mourners at the funeral of Dali Mpofu’s mother that his deputy thought the move would not be ‘strategic’
National
1 day ago

ANC received R2m ‘donation’ from VBS bosses

The Sunday Times is in possession of a series of shocking WhatsApp exchanges in which VBS bosses refer to the money
National
2 days ago

Councils affected by VBS scandal will not be bailed out, Zweli Mkhize says

Some of the municipalities from the North West, Limpopo and Gauteng deposited about R1.6bn in VBS, contravening the municipal finance act and ...
National
7 days ago

ANC integrity body wants members implicated in VBS saga to step down

The national executive committee has to decide on disciplinary measures against those implicated in the hard-hitting report
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Did Cyril Ramaphosa vote for nuclear, asks the DA
National
2.
SA spends too much time on populism, says Lesetja ...
National
3.
Reserve Bank applies for final liquidation of VBS
National
4.
Funding gap in SA’s biggest councils almost R570bn
National

Related Articles

Councils affected by VBS scandal will not be bailed out, Zweli Mkhize says
National

ANC received R2m ‘donation’ from VBS bosses
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.