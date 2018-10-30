DA vows to lay criminal complaint against Zweli Mkhize

The DA has promised that it will open a criminal case against co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize for his alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported on text messages exchanged between alleged looting mastermind Tshifhiwa Matodzi and former head of treasury at VBS‚ Phophi Mukhodobwane‚ who claimed they had paid Mkhize R2m in his capacity as ANC treasurer-general at the time.

The two alleged in their text conversation that the R2m donation in 2016 was paid with the undertaking that Mkize would help raise money from municipalities and state institutions.

DA shadow minister of co-operative governance Kevin Mileham said in a statement that a police investigation was needed to bring those implicated looting VBS to book.

“The looting of VBS has caused irreparable damage to some of SA’s poorest municipalities and has resulted in many people being robbed not only of basic services‚ but their life savings as well‚” said Mileham.

“It’s an indictment that minister Mkhize has now also been implicated in this scandal. The DA will not rest until those who were involved in stealing from our people are investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”