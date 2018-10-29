Evacuations in parts of George as battle continues with raging wildfire

A raging wildfire has forced authorities to temporarily close mountains in the southern Cape for all outdoor activities, and evacuate residents around parts of George due to safety concerns.

Wilderness Search & Rescue said in a safety alert that the area most affected was the Outeniqua mountains.

The George municipality said on social media that precautionary evacuations were happening in Blanco Golden Valley, Stepaside and for residents in Barrie Road, Fernridge.