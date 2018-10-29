DA seeks to break Eskom’s power monopoly

The DA will formally table a bill which it says, if enacted, will end Eskom’s monopoly and lower electricity prices.

The power utility holds a monopoly over power plants and the transmission of electricity, with observers saying this has directly contributed to the escalating costs.

Analysts have said the best way of ending the Eskom’s monopoly is to separate transmission and distribution assets from the power-generation business.

In its Independent System and Market Operator Bill, the DA proposes the establishment of an independent body, owned by the state, tasked with buying electricity from electricity generators.

The operator would function as a wholesaler of electricity that sells it to distributors and customers at a wholesale tariff, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday.

The entity would function independently to electricity-generation businesses to ensure fairness between generators, and encourage competition and innovation, he said.

It will also be responsible for buying power from generators, including independent power producers (IPPs), through a power purchase agreement.

Its operating cost will be factored into the wholesale tariff in line with the regulator’s approval.

Furthermore, the entity will be tasked with ensuring that the new electricity produced by generators is incorporated into the national electricity grid and circulated to consumers, and when required, assist with planning as requested by the minister of energy.

The ANC previously tabled a similar bill, but decided to withdraw it in 2015 without providing much explanation.

Maimane said electricity price increases was a costly expense for South Africans, with Eskom wanting a further 15% increase after the National Energy Regulator of SA granted it a 4.41% price increase for 2019/20 and approved a 5.23% average price increase that came into effect at the beginning of April 2018.

“Over the past decade, Eskom’s electricity prices have increased by about 356%, while inflation over the same period was 74%, which means that electricity prices have increased four times faster than inflation over the past 10 years.

“This is due to a wide range of factors, with the most systemic cause being a complete lack of competition in the energy sector. Government has a monopoly which breeds inefficiency, rampant corruption and maladministration. This cannot continue any longer … It goes without saying that the only way to keep the cost of electricity down for consumers is to introduce competition in the electricity market,” said Maimane.

He said a crucial objective of the bill would be to allow metros with a proven history of good financial governance and electricity reticulation management to trade with electricity generators directly, buying electricity straight from the source.

“In the spirit of accountability, the processes involved with such procurement will be required to be transparent, and any agreement concluded will be required to be the result of a competitive bidding process. Metropolitan municipalities that have shown themselves to be capable of good governance will be allowed to manage their energy requirements without being dictated to by national or provincial government,” the DA leader said.

The DA-led city of Cape Town has been pushing for provisions to be put in place to allow it procure renewable energy directly from IPPs.

Under current regulations, municipalities can buy electricity directly from IPPs if they get ministerial approval, as stipulated in the electricity regulations on new generation capacity.

The DA will refer the bill to parliamentary legal services and issue a call for public comment to be published in the government gazette. Thereafter, the bill will be tabled in the national assembly.