ANC integrity body wants members implicated in VBS saga to step down

29 October 2018 - 09:48 NATASHA MARRIAN
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: Antonio Muchave
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: Antonio Muchave

The ANC’s integrity commission has recommended that all party members implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank “heist” should be directed to step aside “from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC”.

This is according to a statement by, George Mashamba, the chair of the integrity commission, after a meeting by the body established to protect the reputation of the organisation was held at the weekend.

Senior Limpopo ANC officials have been implicated in the report, including its deputy chair, Florence Radzilani, and its treasurer in the province, Danny Msiza.

A damning report by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys detailed looting at the VBS bank valued at nearly R2bn and identified the role of political players from the ANC. It also mentioned that the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Brian, received R16m from the bank .

“Having considered the matter, the national integrity commission is of the view that the reputation and credibility of the ANC has been seriously damaged.

“To protect the integrity and reputation of the ANC, the [integrity commission] recommends to the national executive committee that these members should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC,” Mashamba said.

The VBS matter was referred to the integrity commission by the party’s national officials, following a meeting they held with the Limpopo officials earlier this month.

In the statement, Mashamba said the commission was told that the ANC members implicated in the report were advised by the secretary-general’s office to approach the integrity commission in line with the party’s Nasrec resolution indicating that those implicated in wrongdoing should account to the integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary action.

He said the members involved in the VBS matter have not done so thus far.

He could not immediately be reached to comment on a report in Sunday Times that the ANC itself had received a R2m donation from VBS.

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za

