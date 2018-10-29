ANC integrity body wants members implicated in VBS saga to step down

A damning report by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys detailed looting at the VBS bank valued at nearly R2bn and identified the role of political players from the ANC. It also mentioned that the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Brian, received R16m from the bank .

“Having considered the matter, the national integrity commission is of the view that the reputation and credibility of the ANC has been seriously damaged.

“To protect the integrity and reputation of the ANC, the [integrity commission] recommends to the national executive committee that these members should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC,” Mashamba said.

The VBS matter was referred to the integrity commission by the party’s national officials, following a meeting they held with the Limpopo officials earlier this month.

In the statement, Mashamba said the commission was told that the ANC members implicated in the report were advised by the secretary-general’s office to approach the integrity commission in line with the party’s Nasrec resolution indicating that those implicated in wrongdoing should account to the integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary action.

He said the members involved in the VBS matter have not done so thus far.

He could not immediately be reached to comment on a report in Sunday Times that the ANC itself had received a R2m donation from VBS.

