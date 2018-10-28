Cyril Ramaphosa to give clarity on fate of suspended Sars boss

President Cyril Ramaphosa is this week expected to provide more clarity on the future of suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane.

Moyane had until the close of business on Friday to make representations to Ramaphosa on the findings and recommendations of a scathing interim report by retired judge Robert Nugent, who is chairing the inquiry into the tax collecting agency. In the report, Nugent recommended that Ramaphosa fire Moyane immediately — regardless of the outcome of his ongoing disciplinary inquiry..

Moyane has approached the Constitutional Court to challenge Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint the Nugent commission, as well as his disciplinary hearing.

The labour court in Johannesburg is this week expected to rule on Siyabonga Gama’s urgent bid to overturn his axing as Transnet CEO. He filed an urgent application last week.

Ramaphosa is on a working visit to Germany to attend the G20 Africa Conference, scheduled for today and tomorrow. He will be accompanied by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Conference delegates are set to discuss progress of the G20 Africa Partnership and the G20 Compact with Africa. They will also focus on the ways in which the G20, African countries and development banks can co-operate to promote private investment and economic participation in Africa..

As part of his visit, Ramaphosa will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

SA and Germany have a strong trade relationship: in 2017 Germany was SA’s third-largest global trading partner; SA exports to Germany amounted to just over R84bn and imports to about R128bn. More than 600 German companies in SA sustain about 100,000 jobs.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the party’s public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone will today present a private member’s bill to parliament aimed at ending Eskom’s monopoly. If enacted it will allow municipalities to buy electricity directly from independent power producers and end Eskom’s enormous financial threat to the economy, the DA says.

On Tuesday the National Assembly is scheduled to debate: “The state of our nation — what went wrong and what must be done to fix it”. Wednesday’s sitting will be dominated by oral replies from the ministers of agriculture, forestry & fisheries, communications, economic development, energy, environmental affairs, finance, labour, mineral resources and public enterprises.

Also worth watching this week will be the protracted battle between Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille and the DA. It remains unclear whether the mayor will still step down on October 31, in line with the agreement she negotiated with the party in August. This is after law firm Bowmans released a report last week recommending that criminal charges be laid against her in connection with misconduct and irregular payments. It's speculated that De Lille wants to stay on until she clears her name.

