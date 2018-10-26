Suspensions of NPA’s Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi ‘long overdue’

Jiba was alleged to be former president Jacob Zuma’s right-hand person at the NPA, which was said to have been politically captured during his tenure.

The suspensions were effective as of Thursday, and the inquiries would be led by former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

Ramaphosa, who the Constitutional Court instructed on April 13 to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions within 90 days after removing former head Shaun Abrahams from office, has taken the unusual step to appoint an advisory panel to provide a shortlist of potential candidates by December 7.

Ramaphosa, in his letters to Jiba and Mrwebi, wrote that he had taken into account the serious nature of the allegations against the two, as the criminal justice system was central to the prosecution of matters, especially corruption cases.

"You hold a senior position with influence over a large swathe of the NPA. It is the interest of the NPA’s image as a whole that I consider here, and of the integrity of an inquiry that must result in the clearest and most convincing conclusions about the integrity and sound leadership of the NPA," Ramaphosa wrote.

The president had given Jiba and Mrwebi until August 10 to give reasons why they should not be suspended pending the outcome of the inquiries.

This was shortly after the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a high court judgment, which struck both officials from the roll of advocates.