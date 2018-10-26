National

Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide trial date is set for March

His father, former president Jacob Zuma, was there to support him at the Randburg magistrate’s court

26 October 2018 - 11:58 Karyn Maughan
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES

Former president Jacob Zuma has again come to court to support his son Duduzane‚ whose trial date for culpable homicide has been provisionally set for March next year.

Zuma talked earnestly with his son in the moments before court proceedings started on Friday morning — and enthusiastically greeted Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama‚ who told TimesLIVE he was there “to support Duduzane”.

Duduzane’s friend Jared Mortimer‚ who made headlines when he got into a scuffle with convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius in a club during the Paralympian’s trial‚ was also in court.

Both Zuma and his son are facing corruption prosecutions‚ with the former president due to apply for his prosecution to be permanently stayed next month.

Duduzane returns to the specialised commercial crimes court next year to face charges that he was involved in an alleged Gupta-family plot to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to take over as minister and do the family’s bidding. He denies the charges against him and maintains he will be exonerated.

The Randburg magistrate’s court postponed the culpable homicide case against Duduzane — which concerns the deaths of two women following a crash between Duduzane’s Porsche and a minibus taxi in February 2014 — to January 24 for the “resolution of certain pre-trial issues”.

These are understood to pertain to information the defence has requested from the state. The court has set March 26 to 29 2019 as the provisional dates for Duduzane’s trial.

Duduzane Zuma to testify before Zondo commission

Zuma’s lawyers say the son of the former president will testify in relation to evidence given by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas
National
1 month ago

Duduzane Zuma has been unfairly treated, his lawyer tells state capture inquiry

But Raymond Zondo says Zuma had provided a sworn statement detailing his response to Mcebisi Jonas’s evidence‚ and has asked why he would not be ...
National
1 month ago

Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma apply to cross-examine state capture witnesses

The Zondo commission’s legal team and the lawyers of those implicated are in talks over whether they will have to testify if they want to ...
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide trial date is ...
National
2.
Conference sees R134.1bn in new investments in SA
Economy
3.
Get ready for big investment announcements, Cyril ...
National
4.
Dan Matjila fires defensive salvo at his accusers
National

Related Articles

Duduzane Zuma met with Mcebisi Jonas, but only to address blackmail rumours
National

Ajay Gupta denies meeting or offering Mcebisi Jonas bribe and job
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.