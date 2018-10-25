Arbitration ‘unlikely’ to lead to Gama’s reinstatement, says Transnet board

Axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama is unlikely to be reinstated if the dispute between him and the state-owned entity goes to arbitration.

This is according to an affidavit by Transnet board chair Popo Molefe, filed in the Labour Court on Thursday, in response to Gama’s application to have the termination of his employment contract overturned.

Gama is asking the court to find that the board was in contempt of court after it took the decision on Sunday to end his contract with six months’ notice.

This was after the same court last week stayed an application by Gama to interdict the board from taking the decision to fire him. The application was stayed pending the outcome of arbitration.

However, the board decided to go ahead with the termination of his contract, saying the court order did not prohibit it from doing so.

Molefe, in the court papers and on behalf of his fellow board members, said the CEO was the “brain and nerve centre” of a company and if there was a loss of confidence in their ability and integrity, resulting in their removal, courts did not intervene to reinstate them.

“The board has lost trust and confidence in Mr Gama’s ability to manage Transnet in light of the information set out in the 28 September notice and in the climate of distrust,” he said.

In September, the board gave Gama until October 15 to give reasons why his contract should not be terminated.

The board said he did not do so, so it took the decision to go ahead with the termination.

“As chairman of the board, I am required to liaise constantly with Mr Gama about strategic operational matters. I do not trust him,” Molefe said.