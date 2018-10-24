National

With her last day as mayor imminent, Patricia de Lille plans to clarify her future

There are reports that Patricia De Lille is considering withdrawing her resignation and staying on until issues raised in the report are resolved

24 October 2018 - 10:36 Aron Hyman
Patricia de Lille. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Patricia de Lille. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Seven days before her resignation as mayor of Cape Town is due to take effect‚ Patricia de Lille is expected to clarify her future on Wednesday.

On Thursday‚ city councillors will consider an investigators’ recommendation that they report De Lille to the police for her alleged attempts to cover up the misconduct of a senior manager.

Reports on Wednesday said De Lille was considering withdrawing her resignation‚ negotiated in August with DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ and staying on as mayor until the issues raised in the report were resolved.

De Lille has been in the UK and returned to Cape Town late on Tuesday. Her spokesperson‚ Zara Nicholson‚ told TimesLIVE the mayor would issue a statement later on Wednesday about her next steps.

Former Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato‚ who was De Lille’s immediate predecessor as mayor‚ has been chosen to take over from her and has already been replaced in premier Helen Zille’s cabinet.

A 2‚000-page investigation report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan says De Lille and former city manager Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments in 2015.

It says De Lille did so by attempting to influence Ebrahim not to fulfil his legal obligations‚ while Ebrahim did so by acceding to her wishes.

Other officials against whom the report suggests criminal charges include the mayoral committee member for transport and urban development‚ Brett Herron‚ and suspended Transport and Urban Development Authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

