Councils are in financial crisis and corruption is a key cause, Tito Mboweni says

“These above-inflation increases account for growth in household numbers, and higher bulk water and electricity costs. The government will strengthen municipal capacity to improve the use of these allocations,” it says in the budget statement.

Meanwhile, policy reform to clarify the role of development finance institutions in municipal borrowing and to regulate municipal development charges, is under way to broaden municipal access to private capital markets.

Part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to revive the economy focuses on investing in municipal social infrastructure. According to the budget statement, the government will support cities to implement further reforms that support private-sector investment and that can boost growth.

Financing arrangements with development finance institutions and multilateral development institutions “will include much-needed technical assistance to improve project planning, preparation and implementation”.

Reforms to municipal grants will incentivise increased use of borrowing to fund infrastructure. A new, integrated urban-development grant will be introduced to allow intermediate cities to blend grant funds with revenues and loans they raise themselves, the statement reads.

“This new grant, alongside the public transport network grant, will include incentive components that promote good governance and increase investment of municipal revenues. Metropolitan areas and other large cities fund most of their operational budgets from revenues they raise themselves. There is ample scope for creditworthy municipalities with strong financial management to increase local capital investment by expanding municipal borrowing.”