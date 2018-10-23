National

Sports DG Alec Moemi to mediate in Safa-SABC fight

Talks on football broadcast rights have reached an impasse after the SABC offered only R10m a year for the rights to Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches

23 October 2018 - 12:18 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sport and recreation minister Tokozile Xasa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Sport and recreation minister Tokozile Xasa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

Sport and recreation minister Tokozile Xasa has asked department's director-general, Alec Moemi, to defuse the deepening broadcast rights crisis by mediating in the standoff between the South African Football Association (Safa) and the SABC.

The broadcast contract expired in April and negotiations reached an impasse a few days ago after the public broadcaster offered a paltry R10m a year for the rights to Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches.

Moemi said Xasa had asked him to mediate between the two parties, and that his first step would be to evaluate the true value of the rights according to international standards.

“Both Safa and SABC have issued their own independent statements regarding this matter but they are worlds apart. The SABC is asking for the previous contract to be restored; Safa have their own valuation and this has led to this situation,” Moemi said.

"We have flagged the issue of Bafana Bafana and the SABC and we have asked both parties to agree to government mediation.The key issue is what is really the value of these rights? The buyer will only be willing to buy at the lowest price and the seller will always be willing to sell at the highest possible price. We are not married to either of them but just want to find an amicable solution in the best interest of SA.

"We will subject the rights to scrutiny and an evaluation process by an independent party and the true figure of those rights will be a point of departure. It will take us some time and we ask the public to please accept and understand that,” Moemi said.

As a direct consequence of the standoff‚ the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Seychelles at FNB Stadium was not broadcast on the SABC, and Moemi said a lasting solution needed to be found urgently.

Live English soccer ‘cost effective’, says the SABC

Public broadcaster has sublicensed the broadcast rights for English Premier League live matches from Kwese Sports
Sport
2 months ago

SABC can’t pay its monthly bills and is ‘engaging with the Treasury’

It owes creditors R694m, but at the end of August will have just R26m in the bank — and national sports broadcasting is on the line
National
2 months ago

SABC too broke to broadcast local football

The state broadcaster owes Safa more than R50m from the previous agreement that ended in April
Sport
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Councils affected by VBS scandal will not be ...
National
2.
DA’s Natasha Mazzone says probe shows De Lille’s ...
National
3.
Counting the cost of resuscitating VBS
National
4.
Sports DG Alec Moemi to mediate in Safa-SABC fight
National

Related Articles

Highlights of Bafana’s most capped players
Sport / Soccer

Bafana can win Nations Cup, says Andre Arendse
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.