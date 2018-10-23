Sports DG Alec Moemi to mediate in Safa-SABC fight

Sport and recreation minister Tokozile Xasa has asked department's director-general, Alec Moemi, to defuse the deepening broadcast rights crisis by mediating in the standoff between the South African Football Association (Safa) and the SABC.

The broadcast contract expired in April and negotiations reached an impasse a few days ago after the public broadcaster offered a paltry R10m a year for the rights to Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches.

Moemi said Xasa had asked him to mediate between the two parties, and that his first step would be to evaluate the true value of the rights according to international standards.

“Both Safa and SABC have issued their own independent statements regarding this matter but they are worlds apart. The SABC is asking for the previous contract to be restored; Safa have their own valuation and this has led to this situation,” Moemi said.

"We have flagged the issue of Bafana Bafana and the SABC and we have asked both parties to agree to government mediation.The key issue is what is really the value of these rights? The buyer will only be willing to buy at the lowest price and the seller will always be willing to sell at the highest possible price. We are not married to either of them but just want to find an amicable solution in the best interest of SA.

"We will subject the rights to scrutiny and an evaluation process by an independent party and the true figure of those rights will be a point of departure. It will take us some time and we ask the public to please accept and understand that,” Moemi said.

As a direct consequence of the standoff‚ the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Seychelles at FNB Stadium was not broadcast on the SABC, and Moemi said a lasting solution needed to be found urgently.