DA’s Natasha Mazzone says probe shows De Lille’s ‘misconduct’

Results of the forensic probe into the Cape Town mayor's conduct ‘paints a grim picture’

23 October 2018 - 12:58 Aron Hyman
Natasha Mazzone. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Patricia de Lille’s nemesis in the DA‚ federal council deputy chair Natasha Mazzone‚ says a forensic report “paints a grim picture” of the Cape Town mayor’s conduct.

Responding to media inquiries about the report to be tabled at a Cape Town city council meeting on Thursday‚ Mazzone said it “points to continuous interference and misconduct by Patricia de Lille”.

A 2‚000-page report compiled over 10 months by law firm Bowmans recommends that the city council consider laying criminal charges against De Lille‚ who will vacate the mayoral office on October 31.

The report‚ compiled by Bowmans director Randall van Voore‚ claims De Lille and former city manager Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments for bus chassis in 2015. It also says the council is obliged to report suspected acts of corruption relating to a tender for electric buses and that the city take disciplinary procedures against mayoral committee member for transport and urban development, Brett Herron, and suspended transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead for their alleged misconduct in the tender process.

Mazzone‚ who has been at the forefront of the DA’s long-running battle with De Lille‚ said on Tuesday: “We‚ as the DA‚ have always maintained that this wholly independent investigation should be allowed to run its course so that the full extent of the governance breakdown in Cape Town under De Lille could be independently and fully investigated.

“We await and respect the outcome of Thursday’s council meeting where the results of this independent investigation are tabled,” she said.

In a letter to city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo a week ago‚ Van Voore said he was asked to lead the investigation centred on the city transport authority on March 1‚ with 30 days to complete his work. However‚ De Lille could not meet him until March 27‚ and the following day he sent her a batch of documents requiring her response.

He wrote to her again in April‚ May and June requesting her response‚ and eventually received a “preliminary” response from De Lille’s lawyer‚ John Riley‚ on July 27. After two more months of waiting for her final response‚ he wrote to De Lille on September 27 giving her a deadline of Friday October 5‚ “failing which I [will] finalise the report”.

On October 3‚ Riley wrote to him saying De Lille had no further submissions.

De Lille responded to a request for comment saying: “I will release a statement after I have studied the report and consulted my lawyers.”

Explosive new report calls for charges against Patricia de Lille

A second  Bowman Gilfillan report claims De Lille and Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments 
1 day ago

Cape Town to write off the R140,000 spent on Patricia de Lille’s security upgrade

A task team says the money spent should be ‘ratified as irrecoverable as goods were received and services rendered and no one person could be ...
1 day ago

DA will comment on De Lille matter only after council meeting

The party says it will respond on Thursday to the damning report calling for criminal charges to be laid against her for tender irregularities
19 hours ago

