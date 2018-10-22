Water deputy director fired because of lack of ‘trust and confidence’

The department of water and sanitation’s deputy director-general for national water resources infrastructure Zandile Makhathini has been fired because of a lack of “trust and confidence”.

This was before Makhathini was able to go through a formal disciplinary process.

Makhathini was suspended earlier this month for refusing to allow other projects in the ministry to dip into her unit’s R12bn budget.

The department has a R15bn total budget, of which R12bn is spent on water resources infrastructure. According to a senior department figure who declined to be named, the unit is generally regarded as the department’s “honey pot”.

The unit is responsible for the development, operation and maintenance of water resources infrastructure and for managing water resources.

The department of water is in financial dire straits. In its annual report, tabled earlier this month, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu pointed out that the Water Trading Entity had incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure of more than R1bn and irregular expenditure of R4.9bn for the year ended March 2018. It incurred an overdraft of R1.4bn, down from R2.1bn in the previous year.

Makhathini was suspended on October 2 and was facing four charges of misconduct.

Her disciplinary hearing was meant to start on October 9.

At the hearing she asked that the matter be handled by a commissioner from the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council, but the department refused and appointed a senior counsel to conduct the disciplinary hearing, which is expected to reconvene in 10 days.

Despite this the department moved to axe her on October 19.

In the letter of termination of employment, seen by Business Day, the department said there had been a breakdown in trust and confidence between Makhathini and her employer.

“You … stated that you will never get a fair hearing before the disciplinary chairperson, advocate Themba Skosana SC, as he has been appointed by your employer,” the department said in the letter.

“The department viewed the conduct in a very serious light and tantamount to you informing it that it was dishonest, corrupt and that the hearing was a sham.

“It furthermore regarded your conduct as a breach of your duties of trust and good faith, resulting in a breakdown of trust and confidence.”

It is understood that Makhathini will now approach the courts to fight her dismissal.

The department said it had given Makhathini an opportunity to give her side of the story in relation to the charges against her. She was also given 10 days to make representations.

However, the department said instead of giving representations Makhathini on October 17 sent a letter through her attorney in which she “placed the department on terms” to reconsider the procedure proposed.

“You again showed contempt for your employer and sought to dictate the format of the hearing,” the department said.

It said because of her conduct she waved the opportunity of having the allegations against her considered and to put forward her version.

Makhathini was informed that her last day of employment would be October 19.