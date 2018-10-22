Sars can conduct surveillance, with limitations, inquiry hears

A legal opinion by senior counsel Advocate Wim Trengove to Tom Moyane, the suspended commissioner of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), in late 2015 showed that the National Strategic Intelligence Act did not prevent the tax agency from collecting information relevant to its mandate.

The opinion effectively showed that Sars was permitted to conduct surveillance, track vehicles, watch certain properties, take videos and record conversations, provided it was within the public domain and for the purpose of revenue collection.

The contents of the legal opinion was read out by the chair of the commission of inquiry into Sars retired judge Robert Nugent on Monday, during a submission by the tax agency’s human resources head, Luther Lebelo, who was at the centre of driving the “rogue unit” narrative which had a damaging effect on the institution.

The opinion basically contested the findings of a 2014 report on the alleged rogue unit by Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane which Moyane used to purge the institution of key officials and which formed the basis of the far-reaching restructuring of the tax agency which neutralised its effectiveness.

Lebelo, who was widely anticipated to attempt to prove that the “rogue unit” was unlawful during his appearance at the inquiry on Monday, opted instead to provide an affidavit to the commission.

Lebelo in the affidavit continues to insist that the unit was illegal.

Business Day understands that the affidavit does not provide any new evidence of wrongdoing. In it, Lebelo argues that it was not the Sikhakhane report, nor the now discredited KPMG report on Sars, which was relied on to pursue senior officials over the alleged unit, rather it was based on an investigation by Advocate Martin Brassey SC.

However, evidence leader at the inquiry Advocate Carol Steinberg read out a memorandum from Brassey to the commission in which he recommends that Sars does not pursue the rogue unit matter in its disciplinary cases against the senior officials. According to the memorandum, it was Lebelo who then responds to Brassey and instructs him to ensure that the rogue unit charges are included.

Lebelo on Monday attempted to explain his role in the instruction to Brassey, saying it “formed part of a meeting with discussions between Sars officials and lawyers”.

Labelo was also at pains to explain why he hired lawyers to the tune of R1m to help him prepare for his appearance before the inquiry and help him prove the existence of the unit, at Sars’ expense. He said on Monday that the law firm, Mashiane, Moodley & Monama Inc, had overstepped its brief and invoiced Sars for things which Labelo had not instructed them to provide.

A representative from the firm opted not to give evidence on Monday.

The inquiry continues on Tuesday, with evidence from embattled information technology consultancy Gartner.